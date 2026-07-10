Giants play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Colorado Rockies (38-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-54, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (38-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-54, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-2, 6.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -164, Rockies +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has gone 20-24 at home and 39-54 overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Colorado has a 38-57 record overall and a 16-32 record on the road. Rockies hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

The teams play Friday for the eighth time this season. The Rockies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .326 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 21 doubles, seven triples and four home runs. Heliot Ramos is 13 for 42 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Troy Johnston leads the Rockies with a .307 batting average, and has 23 doubles, three home runs, 27 walks and 39 RBIs. Cole Carrigg is 12 for 36 with a home run and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .253 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tomoyuki Sugano: 15-Day IL (back), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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