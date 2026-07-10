Reds begin 3-game series with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (52-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-50, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10…

Chicago Cubs (52-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-1, 21.60 ERA, 3.30 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -111, Reds -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 42-50 overall and 21-26 at home. The Reds have an 18-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 25-22 on the road and 52-41 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Cubs are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 19 home runs while slugging .476. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 30 with three doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with a .296 batting average, and has 15 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 52 RBIs. Dansby Swanson is 13 for 38 with five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 7-3, .262 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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