Dodgers host the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-33, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-3, 2.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (8-2, 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -271, Diamondbacks +216; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Los Angeles is 61-33 overall and 31-16 at home. The Dodgers have the third-best team ERA in the majors at 3.48.

Arizona is 19-27 in road games and 46-47 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 16-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 20 home runs, 60 walks and 56 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 14 for 40 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte ranks second on the Diamondbacks with 39 extra base hits (19 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 10 for 38 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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