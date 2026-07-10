‘It’s showtime’: ‘Beetlejuice the Musical’ returns to haunt Broadway at The National

“It's very similar to the movie that we know and love. It's got all of the characters that we know,” said Kaitlin Feely, who plays Barbara Maitland in "Beetlejuice the Musical."

The musical offspring of “Beetlejuice,” the 1988 movie with a devoted fanbase, is in D.C. through July 19 at Broadway at The National.

“It’s very similar to the movie that we know and love. It’s got all of the characters that we know,” said Kaitlin Feely, who plays Barbara Maitland in “Beetlejuice the Musical.”

“Beetlejuice, Lydia, the Maitlands. We have Charles, Lydia’s father. Delia is Lydia’s stepmom, and it follows a very similar storyline that we know from the movie,” Feely said, with one variation.

“The musical tackles a bit more of a through line plot with a big focus on the grief of the loss of Lydia’s mother,” she told WTOP.

Another difference, of course, is the “singing, dancing, all of the stuff that we don’t necessarily see in the movie,” Feely said.

The similarities to the movie include the costume, lighting and set design.

“It’s beautifully stunning from a technical standpoint. It’s a bit of a masterpiece, lots of special effects, lots of cool magic little things here and there, and yeah, the singing, the dancing, choreography, everything is wonderful,” she said.

This isn’t the first go-round for “Beetlejuice the Musical” in D.C. The production made its pre-Broadway premiere at The National in 2018.

“People have seen this show in previous iterations, and I’m just pleased to say that people enjoy it just as much,” she says. “People love this version of the show too, which is just really special and really rewarding.”

But she offers one caveat.

“There’s some content in the show that I would probably recommend for ages 13 and up,” Feely said while noting that some youngsters have been in attendance. “We have had some kids join the show, and you know it is a fun time for all.

Performing in this show is a new experience for Feely, though she’s no stranger to the rigors of stage life.

“I’ve done eight shows a week before, but this is my first tour,” she said.

“So, definitely a learning experience, and how to stay healthy when you’re traveling, how to keep your voice in prime condition. Obviously, there’s a lot of things you can’t control, but just trying to take care of yourself and learning what that means for your body,” Feely said.

The Broadway at The National run of “Beetlejuice the Musical” ends July 19.