Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get a $50 Bonus for MLB Props Tuesday (July 21)

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New DFS users can secure the Underdog promo code WTOP (use this link here to get started) to claim a $50 bonus to use on all MLB props today.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Tuesday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Date Last Verified July 21st, 2026

Taking advantage of the Underdog welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process for those ready to analyze the board. When you sign up and play your first $5 on the platform, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your account. These bonus funds give you a fantastic head start to explore the platform and build your entries without risking a large amount of your own capital upfront.

It goes without saying that this offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To qualify, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog legally operates. Once your bonus entries are secured, you can immediately put them to use on tonight’s MLB slate, picking your favorite player projections for heavy-hitting matchups like the Pirates at Yankees or the Padres taking on the Braves.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

Once you claim your bonus entries, it is time to dig into the data and build your slip. Underdog offers a massive variety of player projections to choose from, spanning standard hit lines to strikeout totals for starting pitchers.

If you are looking for a baseline for tonight’s slate, here are eight of the highest hit projections and two notable pitcher strikeout projections currently available:

Ceddanne Rafaela (Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles): 1.5 Hits

(Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles): 1.5 Hits Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves): 1.5 Hits

(San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves): 1.5 Hits Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres): 1.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres): 1.5 Hits Drake Baldwin (Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres): 1.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres): 1.5 Hits Ben Rice (New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates): 0.5 Hits

(New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates): 0.5 Hits Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves): 0.5 Hits

(San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves): 0.5 Hits Wilyer Abreu (Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles): 0.5 Hits

(Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles): 0.5 Hits Will Warren (New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates): 5.5 Strikeouts

(New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates): 5.5 Strikeouts Walker Buehler (San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves): 3.5 Strikeouts

With several high-powered offenses in action, it does stand to reason that we are seeing elevated 1.5 hit lines across the board. The Atlanta Braves boast two players—Michael Harris II and Drake Baldwin—tasked with multi-hit expectations as they host San Diego. On the other side of that exact same matchup, Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is also carrying a 1.5 hit line, making him a primary target for those piecing together correlated entries.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s Jake Mangum and Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela find themselves in a similar position with 1.5 hit totals for their respective games. If you prefer targeting pitching props and searching for market inefficiencies there, Yankees starter Will Warren has a relatively balanced 5.5 strikeout line against the Pirates, while San Diego’s Walker Buehler enters his start against the Braves with a 3.5 strikeout projection. Mixing and matching these heavy-hitters and strikeout targets is a savvy, analytical way to put your Underdog bonus entries into play.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your bonus entries takes just a few minutes. To activate the offer, follow these simple steps:

Register an Account: Download the Underdog app or visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information such as your name, date of birth, and email address to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure the promo code WTOP is entered to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Build and submit a $5 entry. Once placed, your account will instantly be credited with $50 in bonus entries.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly for new users. You must also meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a region where Underdog operates to participate.

Once your $50 in bonus entries are unlocked, you have a couple of different ways to put them into action on tonight’s EST MLB matchups: