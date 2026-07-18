Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Bonus Entries for France vs. England and MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Moving past simple picks can feel a little intimidating, but taking advantage of daily fantasy sports (DFS) promotions is one of the smartest ways to build your bankroll. New players ready to dive into the FIFA World Cup action can use the latest Underdog promo code WTOP here to unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer. Play just $5 and receive $50 in bonus entries to kickstart your experience.

This bonus is perfectly timed for today’s highly anticipated third-place playoff matchup between France and England. Whether you want to build lineups for this specific soccer clash, the final or MLB matchups, this new-user offer provides the easiest way to add extra stakes to the board. Let’s break down exactly how you can lock in a nice pay day.

Underdog Promo Code for the World Cup or MLB Picks

Before France and England take the pitch, you can easily claim this welcome offer to boost your strategic arsenal. There is nothing better than playing with house money, so review the details below to see exactly how we are going to attack this promotion:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries Date Last Verified July 18, 2026

The details of this Underdog promo code make it one of the most accessible offers available right now. To unlock the reward, simply sign up and play $5 on any eligible lineup, such as today’s World Cup contest. Once your initial entry is placed, you will receive $50 in bonus entries added directly to your account. This gives us plenty of ammunition to build more sophisticated lineups and get in on the action without risking our own capital.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus entries, players must meet the specific legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates. As long as you satisfy these eligibility rules, securing your welcome bonus is a fast and effortless process.

Goalscorer Odds for Saturday

If you are looking to build a winning lineup for today’s match, having a solid read on the betting market is an invaluable handicapping tool. I always check the morning lines and consensus odds before building my entries. Below are the consensus odds for some of the top anytime goalscorer candidates taking the pitch for France and England.

Kylian Mbappe: −190

Harry Kane: +110

Ivan Toney: +140

Ollie Watkins: +140

Marcus Thuram: +155

Ousmane Dembele: +155

Jean-Philippe Mateta: +160

Bradley Barcola: +230

These anytime goalscorer figures highlight the players most heavily expected to find the back of the net. When I am placing my entries on Underdog, these are the exact types of projections I look to key in on. By simply applying your initial $5 entry toward player projections in this matchup, you instantly unlock your $50 in bonus entries.

Using Your Bonus Entries on MLB Picks

One of my favorite strategies is using a marquee event like the World Cup to unlock bonus funds, and then deploying those funds across other sports to diversify my action. Once you secure your $50 in bonus entries from the soccer pitch, there is a massive slate of Major League Baseball games waiting for us.

Handicapping the diamond is a fantastic way to utilize your Underdog bonus. You can mix and match pitcher strikeout projections, total bases for star sluggers, or first-inning runs. The flexibility of the bonus entries means you can build a cross-sport lineup—pairing an England soccer projection with your favorite MLB batter—to chase that bigger payout.

Grab $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus before the World Cup match kicks off in Miami is a straightforward process. Follow my step-by-step guide below to ensure your account is set up and your bonus is safely secured: