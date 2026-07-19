Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Entries for MLB Picks, World Cup Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Underdog promo code WTOP, new players can activate an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game. When you sign up here and play just $5, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use on today’s matchups.

Whether we are handicapping tonight’s heavyweight clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees or eyeing the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, this new-user-exclusive is the perfect way to chase a nice pay day.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Fantasy

This offer gives us a straightforward, no-nonsense way to test out more sophisticated strategies without risking a ton of capital. Here is everything you need to know to claim the current Underdog offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, must be a resident of legal state. Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

By signing up and playing just a quick $5 on your first entry, you instantly unlock $50 in bonus entries. That means you can lock in your initial $5 picks—maybe targeting Arizona Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez or Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert—and immediately have a stash of bonus funds ready to deploy on the rest of the MLB board.

Please keep in mind that this offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. You must be physically located in a participating legal state and meet the specific age requirements of your jurisdiction to cash in.

MLB Totals for Sunday

Once we have those bonus entries secured, the July 19 slate is serving up some incredibly intriguing over/under lines. If you are looking to swing for the fences, several batters are staring down elevated 1.5 hit totals today, while some top-tier arms feature tightly contested strikeout props.

Here are the eight players with the highest hit over/unders on the board, alongside two starting pitchers I’ve got my eye on:

Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers) vs. LAA – 1.5 Hits (Over +199 / Under -277)

vs. LAA – 1.5 Hits (Over +199 / Under -277) Kevin McGonigle (Detroit Tigers) vs. LAA – 1.5 Hits (Over +186 / Under -258)

vs. LAA – 1.5 Hits (Over +186 / Under -258) Ivan Herrera (St. Louis Cardinals) vs. AZ – 1.5 Hits (Over +190 / Under -278)

vs. AZ – 1.5 Hits (Over +190 / Under -278) Gabriel Moreno (Arizona Diamondbacks) vs. STL – 1.5 Hits (Over +187 / Under -254)

vs. STL – 1.5 Hits (Over +187 / Under -254) Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks) vs. STL – 1.5 Hits (Over +175 / Under -242)

vs. STL – 1.5 Hits (Over +175 / Under -242) JJ Wetherholt (St. Louis Cardinals) vs. AZ – 1.5 Hits (Over +175 / Under -242)

vs. AZ – 1.5 Hits (Over +175 / Under -242) Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals) vs. AZ – 1.5 Hits (Over +170 / Under -231)

vs. AZ – 1.5 Hits (Over +170 / Under -231) Logan Gilbert (Seattle Mariners) vs. SF – 6.5 Strikeouts (Over -110 / Under -117)

vs. SF – 6.5 Strikeouts (Over -110 / Under -117) Casey Mize (Detroit Tigers) vs. LAA – 5.5 Strikeouts (Over -132 / Under +102)

When we are putting these entries to work, you have to look closely at the recent trends. I am looking hard at fading Riley Greene on that 1.5 hit line. He faces an uphill battle, averaging just over one hit per game this season. Ketel Marte is in a similar spot. Even though he has racked up 98 hits this season, he has fallen short of 1.5 hits in three of his last four home games at Chase Field.

On the mound, I absolutely love Logan Gilbert tonight. The Mariners’ starter has been electric, sporting a 3.316 ERA, an elite 0.9912 WHIP, and a 9.395 K/9 rate. He is trending heavily toward the over on his 6.5 strikeout line, having eclipsed that mark in four of his last five outings. On the flip side, Casey Mize has shown a massive under trend.

How to Use the Underdog Promo Code

Claiming your bonus entries and getting in on tonight’s MLB action is a breeze. Let’s walk through the steps together to make sure you get that reward:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered. This is absolutely required to lock in your welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the platform. The moment that entry is placed, your account will instantly be credited with $50 in bonus entries.

Building Your Entries

When constructing your $5 qualifying entry—or when deploying your newly acquired $50 in bonus entries—Underdog offers two primary ways to play: