Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Red Sox-Dodgers, MLB Friday Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Capitalize on tonight’s thrilling MLB slate with the Underdog promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in bonus entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Secure $50 In Bonus Entries

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions Terms and conditions apply. Information Verified July 31 by WTOP

Whether you are analyzing the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40) hosting the Boston Red Sox (57-51) at Dodger Stadium, or tracking the Atlanta Braves (64-45) against the visiting Washington Nationals (55-55), the promotional details remain straightforward. Review the parameters in the table below to understand the exact requirements before locking in your entries.

Securing your welcome bonus requires minimal friction. Once you register as a new Underdog customer, simply make a $5 entry for any available MLB matchup to instantly unlock $50 in bonus entries. Whether you intend to select players from the Dodgers, Braves, or analyze the upcoming matchup featuring the White Sox (57-51) visiting the Rays (64-44) at Tropicana Field, your initial $5 entry is the only requirement to activate the reward.

Please note that this offer is exclusively reserved for new users creating their first account on the platform. To successfully claim the bonus entries, you must also meet the minimum age requirements of your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating, legal state at the time of registration.

Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

With multiple games on the slate, identifying a statistical advantage starts with analyzing the numbers. To streamline your research, we have compiled the highest hit over/unders for tonight’s matchups, featuring the top eight hit lines and a pair of standout pitcher strikeout props.

Luis Garcia Jr. (WAS) vs. ATL | 1.5 Hits

vs. ATL | 1.5 Hits Ozzie Albies (ATL) vs. WAS | 1.5 Hits

vs. WAS | 1.5 Hits Jonathan Aranda (TB) vs. CWS | 0.5 Hits

vs. CWS | 0.5 Hits Chandler Simpson (TB) vs. CWS | 0.5 Hits

vs. CWS | 0.5 Hits Drake Baldwin (ATL) vs. WAS | 0.5 Hits

vs. WAS | 0.5 Hits Junior Caminero (TB) vs. CWS | 0.5 Hits

vs. CWS | 0.5 Hits Mauricio Dubón (ATL) vs. WAS | 0.5 Hits

vs. WAS | 0.5 Hits Ranger Suarez (BOS) vs. LAD | 5.5 Strikeouts

vs. LAD | 5.5 Strikeouts Nick Martinez (TB) vs. CWS | 4.5 Strikeouts

Looking at the underlying data, Ozzie Albies and Yandy Díaz stand out as two of the most significant names on the board, both holding elevated 1.5 hit lines. Díaz, in particular, brings a highly reliable profile into his matchup against the White Sox. He currently boasts a strong .303 batting average backed by 122 hits, making him a focal point.

On the mound, the pitching options present entirely contrasting profiles. Boston Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez carries an elite 9.724 K/9 rate and a 3.02 ERA over 95.1 innings into his start against the Dodgers. While the odds on his 5.5 strikeout line are heavily juiced to the under, the recent trends show he is missing bats at a high clip. Suarez has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four games—averaging 7.0 Ks during that span—and has cleared this mark in two of his last three starts against Los Angeles.

Conversely, Tampa Bay’s Nick Martinez possesses an excellent 2.46 ERA but relies heavily on pitching to contact, evidenced by a low 5.139 K/9. Martinez enters tonight’s contest against Chicago having fallen short of a lower 3.5 strikeout mark in four of his last five appearances, averaging a meager 2.4 strikeouts over that stretch. Analyzing these contrasting K/9 rates provides a clear, logical path when building your entry.

Redeem Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and unlocking your bonus is a simple, step-by-step process. Just follow these instructions to claim your reward:

Sign Up: Create a new Underdog account here using your standard personal information. During registration, you must enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. You must be a new user and meet all applicable legal age and regional requirements. Play Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry utilizing the available MLB player props on the board.

Once your initial $5 entry is submitted, the $50 in bonus entries will be instantly activated and credited to your account.