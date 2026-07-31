Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Start With $100 Deposit Bonus + Free Pick for MLB (July 31)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Chalkboard promo code WTOP to qualify for two types of bonuses on MLB this week: Receive a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick. Click here to get in on the action.

To secure the full value of this Chalkboard bonus, a new user will need to deposit $100, instantly equipping their account with the maximum available bonus funds. This promotion is strictly for new users only and can be used to build daily fantasy entries for any matchup on the baseball slate, whether you want to use your free pick on Toronto Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease against the St. Louis Cardinals, or dive into the interleague showdown between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Deposit Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonuses Last Verified On July 31, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a structured opportunity to boost your available funds right out of the gate. By claiming this promo, you receive a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100, instantly doubling your initial deposit. In addition to the match, the promotion includes a highly valuable free pick. This allows users to select a player to go over a specific statistical prop, effectively giving you a free winning leg to use toward building your next multi-pick entry.

You can immediately apply this free pick to the MLB slate. For example, you might back an Over prop for a starting pitcher like the Toronto Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease or the New York Mets’ Freddy Peralta. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

MLB DFS Options

Once you have claimed your Chalkboard promo and secured your free pick, you can immediately dive into the loaded MLB slate. Whether you want to back an ace on the mound or a superstar slugger at the plate, there are plenty of intriguing daily fantasy markets to consider.

Here is a look at the current hit and strikeout props for some of the biggest stars in action:

Player Hits Strikeouts Dylan Cease (TOR) – 7.5 Ranger Suarez (BOS) – 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 – Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 – Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 – George Springer (TOR) 0.5 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 1.5 – Luis Robert Jr. (NYM) 0.5 – Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS) 0.5 – Jorge Polanco (NYM) 0.5 –

If you are looking for favorable data trends to pair with your free pick, the starting pitchers offer compelling cases. The data heavily supports taking the Over on Dylan Cease’s 7.5 strikeouts prop; the Blue Jays righty has cleared this mark in five of his last six games, averaging an impressive 9.5 strikeouts per game in that span. Similarly, Boston’s Ranger Suarez has recorded 103 total strikeouts across 18 starts, averaging approximately 5.72 punchouts per start.

On the offensive side, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is in prime position to eclipse his 0.5 hits prop. Ohtani has successfully recorded a hit in four of his last five games, averaging 1.6 hits per contest. Meanwhile, Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela has been remarkably consistent, cashing the Over on 0.5 hits in 21 of his last 24 matchups.

Conversely, the trends point to the Under for New York Mets designated hitter Jorge Polanco. Polanco has struggled heavily of late, failing to record a single hit in six straight games overall and six straight at home.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this generous welcome offer and secure your bonus funds, new users must follow a few simple steps to activate their account:

Register a New Account: Navigate to their platform to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is required that you input the promo code WTOP to ensure you are opted into the correct welcome offer. Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is verified, access the secure payment section. To claim the full maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100 using one of the available secure methods. Receive Your Match: You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start smaller. The promotion ensures that you will receive 100% of whatever amount you choose to deposit as a bonus. For example, a $50 deposit will activate a $50 bonus.

Once your initial deposit is processed, your 100% deposit match and your free pick will be credited to your account. You can then immediately use your newly boosted account balance to get in on the action for the MLB matchups.