ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 on MLB, Get $20 Bonus This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can utilize ProphetX promo code WTOP to receive a $20 bonus after making a first $10 trade on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer provides a strategic way to enter prediction markets for the MLB slate, including compelling matchups like the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Minnesota Twins taking on the Seattle Mariners, and the San Francisco Giants facing the San Diego Padres. Additionally, these bonus funds can be applied to any other MLB game scheduled later this week or throughout the current round of action, giving users flexibility when navigating the baseball schedule.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Bonus

Before making predictions on West Coast matchups like the Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners or the San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres, review the structure of the welcome offer. Here are the core details required to claim the sign-up bonus:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get $20 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On July 31, 2026

Only eligible for new ProphetX customers, this welcome promotion delivers a $20 bonus after making a first $10 trade on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. The bonus cash unlocks immediately after the user completes their initial $10 trade. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to operate on the platform.

Once the bonus cash is unlocked, users can immediately utilize the peer-to-peer exchange to back specific teams across the Major League Baseball slate. Whether targeting the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40) hosting the Boston Red Sox (57-51), or entering the market for the National League West clash between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, the bonus funds provide immediate utility across the schedule.

Explore MLB Prediction Markets

Before allocating newly acquired bonus cash, evaluate the current market prices and implied vig-free win probabilities for the late-night West Coast baseball slate:

Matchup Moneyline BOS @ LAD +122 / -124 MIN @ SEA +150 / -154 SF @ SD +132 / -136

When deciding where to deploy bonus funds, analyzing the underlying team statistics is critical. The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a distinct offensive advantage with a .261 team batting average and a robust .774 OPS compared to the Boston Red Sox (.244 AVG, .708 OPS). However, the pitching matchup remains tightly contested; Los Angeles carries a 3.57 team ERA, while Boston counters with a slightly superior 3.54 ERA.

In the Pacific Northwest, the Mariners are heavy favorites primarily due to their reliable pitching staff, which maintains a 3.73 team ERA. The visiting Twins sport a more vulnerable 4.61 team ERA, which limits the overall impact of their clear offensive advantage (.724 OPS compared to Seattle’s .688 OPS).

How to Activate ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with the ProphetX welcome offer requires only a few structured steps. To claim your bonus funds ahead of matchups like the San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres or the Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, follow the process outlined below:

Create an Account: Register for a new profile by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to securely authenticate your new account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the ProphetX promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration sequence. Make a Deposit: Fund the account by processing a first real-money deposit.

Once the initial $10 trade is completed, ProphetX will automatically credit the account with a $20 bonus. New users can then take those funds directly to the peer-to-peer exchange platform to trade on MLB action, whether backing the Minnesota Twins, the Seattle Mariners, or any other club taking the diamond.