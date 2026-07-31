theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Phillies-Orioles, MLB Weekend Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to unlock a generous $1,000 bet reset for Friday night’s games or any other available market this weekend. Click here to get in on the action.

This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. This lucrative offer is available to users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet is available, and it can be used for the current matchups, such as the Detroit Tigers visiting the Athletics, as well as any MLB game this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 31, 2026

The theScore Bet promo code unlocks straightforward protection for new theScore Bet customers across all legal operating states. Without needing to opt in, eligible users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. Keep in mind that you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. Whether you wager $50 on the San Francisco Giants or go for the maximum $1,000 on the San Diego Padres to capture the full value of the bonus, your first bet is fully protected if it falls short.

If your qualifying wager settles as a loss, the refund is credited to your account within 72 hours. Rather than issuing a single lump sum, theScore Bet delivers the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible stake. For instance, a losing $1,000 first wager yields five $200 bonus bets. Once they hit your account, these bonus bets must be used within seven days, giving you plenty of flexibility to plan your next moves across the MLB schedule.

Friday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Padres -145 / Giants +125 | Total: O/U 8.5

Padres -145 / Giants +125 | Total: O/U 8.5 Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers -130 / Red Sox +110 | Total: O/U 8.5

Dodgers -130 / Red Sox +110 | Total: O/U 8.5 Detroit Tigers vs. Athletics: Tigers -141 / Athletics +120 | Total: O/U 10.5

Looking closer at the marquee matchup, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers present a formidable lineup, hitting .261 overall with a .341 on-base percentage and 562 runs scored. In contrast, the Red Sox offense hits .244 with a .315 OBP and 454 runs. On the mound, it is a much tighter contest; Los Angeles carries a 3.58 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, while Boston pitchers sport a 3.54 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Ultimately, the Dodgers’ clear offensive edge makes them a compelling bet at -130 as the home team.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To take advantage of the $1,000 Bet Reset, simply follow these steps to activate the offer:

Register an Account: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP. You must enter this code when registering, regardless of which offer you are claiming. Place Your First Wager: After completing the download, registering your new account, and entering the promo code WTOP, make your initial deposit. Then, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any available market at theScore Bet.

Once your account is set up, you will have a wide variety of MLB markets to choose from. For example, you could place your qualifying wager on the Boston Red Sox (57-51) as they send Ranger Suarez to the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40) and their starter, Edgardo Henriquez. Whether you bet on the moneyline, run line, or player props, your first wager is protected up to $1,000.