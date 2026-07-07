Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks (July 7)

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Sign up using the Underdog promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus to use on MLB and World Cup games today. Start creating your profile here.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Before you finalize your projections for tonight’s action on the diamond, ensure your account is optimized with the best available welcome offer. Review the parameters for the current Underdog promotion below:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 7th, 2026

Capitalizing on this Underdog promo code is a straightforward process designed to maximize early returns. When you register for an account and submit your initial entry of just $5, the platform immediately credits your balance with $50 in bonus entries. Whether you apply them immediately to the upcoming National League clash between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers or save them to exploit future statistical matchups, these bonus funds provide excellent foundational value.

Keep in mind that this specific promotion is reserved exclusively for new Underdog customers making their first entry. To successfully claim the $50 bonus, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating legal state. Always verify your local jurisdiction’s specific rules and the platform’s terms of service before completing registration.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

The Los Angeles Dodgers (60-32) are set to host the Colorado Rockies (37-55) tonight at 10:10 PM ET. While detailed playoff standings and division positions are currently unavailable ahead of this matchup, the win-loss records clearly dictate the narrative: the Dodgers have been a dominant offensive force this season, while the Rockies continue to struggle to find consistency.

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Props & Analysis

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies): 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies): 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Andy Pages (Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies): 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Teoscar Hernández (Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Justin Wrobleski (Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies): 5.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

5.5 Pitcher Strikeouts Michael Lorenzen (Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers): 3.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

When evaluating tonight’s player prop board, the Los Angeles Dodgers boast several stars with elevated hit projections. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Andy Pages all carry 1.5-hit lines, reflecting their heavy involvement and high usage rates in the offense. Ohtani comes into the game hitting a robust .294, making him a statistically prime candidate to produce at the plate against Colorado’s pitching staff. Freddie Freeman is also heavily projected to record at least one hit, given his 0.5-hit line.

On the mound, Justin Wrobleski leads the strikeout market for the Dodgers with a line set at 5.5. For the Rockies, veteran Michael Lorenzen faces a modest strikeout line of 3.5. Fantasy managers constructing entries should carefully weigh how Lorenzen will navigate a star-studded Dodgers lineup that features Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman at the top of the order. Given the offensive firepower Los Angeles brings to the plate, selecting the optimal combination of hitter and pitcher props will require careful consideration of these underlying metrics.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To claim your bonus entries, follow these structured steps to activate the offer:

Register a New Account: Create your new Underdog account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, ensure you input the promo code WTOP to officially lock in the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet by depositing a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: To trigger your $50 in bonus entries, you must play a real-money entry of at least $5.

When building your qualifying entry—or any future entry utilizing your bonus funds—you can leverage two distinct strategic approaches:

Standard Entry: By linking 2+ picks for a standard entry, you activate the largest possible payout multiplier. However, every single leg of your entry must hit for the entry to be successful.

By linking 2+ picks for a standard entry, you activate the largest possible payout multiplier. However, every single leg of your entry must hit for the entry to be successful. Flex Entry: If you prefer a data-backed safety net, you can choose to flex an entry that features 3+ picks. With a flex entry, you sacrifice a portion of the maximum payout potential, but you secure the ability to receive a partial payout even if one of your selected projections is incorrect.

As soon as your initial $5 entry is placed, your account will automatically reflect your $50 bonus, equipping you with the necessary capital to tackle tonight’s MLB action.