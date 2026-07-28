Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for July 28 MLB Picks

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New DFS users can use this link here to secure the Underdog promo code WTOP, which comes with $50 bonus entries to use for the MLB slate today.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Braves-Mets Bonus

Before finalizing your projections for tonight’s games, ensure you are maximizing your return on investment with this new user sign-up offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 28th, 2026

For those looking to gain exposure to tonight’s matchups—such as the pitching duel between Chris Sale’s Atlanta Braves and Christian Scott’s New York Mets—the Underdog welcome offer operates as an optimal starting point. By registering and playing a $5 entry, you instantly secure $50 in bonus entries added directly to your account.

Keep in mind, this promotion is exclusive to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim these bonus entries, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Whether you plan to build your slips around Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees or are backing the Chicago White Sox, this offer is a straightforward mechanism to build capital.

Use Underdog for MLB Entries Tonight

Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals) vs. Chicago White Sox Total Hits: 0.5

vs. Chicago White Sox Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves) vs. New York Mets Total Hits: 0.5

vs. New York Mets Bo Bichette (New York Mets) vs. Atlanta Braves Total Hits: 0.5

vs. Atlanta Braves Ben Rice (New York Yankees) vs. Chicago White Sox Total Hits: 0.5

vs. Chicago White Sox Drake Baldwin (Atlanta Braves) vs. New York Mets Total Hits: 0.5

vs. New York Mets Jasson Domínguez (New York Yankees) vs. Chicago White Sox Total Hits: 0.5

vs. Chicago White Sox Sam Antonacci (Chicago White Sox) vs. New York Yankees Total Hits: 0.5

vs. New York Yankees Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves) vs. New York Mets Total Hits: 0.5

vs. New York Mets Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves) vs. New York Mets Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 7.5

vs. New York Mets Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees) vs. Chicago White Sox Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 6.5

vs. Chicago White Sox

Paul Goldschmidt headlines the hitting board with a heavily favored projection to record a hit against the White Sox. The Yankees present several statistically strong options to build your entries around, with Ben Rice and Jasson Domínguez also positioned well to find their way on base. Meanwhile, the Braves-Mets non-conference clash features Michael Harris II and Matt Olson, alongside Mets infielder Bo Bichette, yielding a fascinating environment for player props.

On the mound, analytical focus shifts to Chris Sale and Gerrit Cole. Sale faces a lofty 7.5 strikeout line against the Mets, requiring a high-efficiency outing to clear the total. Conversely, Gerrit Cole is listed with a 6.5 strikeout mark against the White Sox, making him a compelling statistical centerpiece for your Underdog entries tonight.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your $50 in bonus entries is a streamlined process. To take advantage of this welcome offer, you must use promo code WTOP during registration. Follow these logical steps to execute the activation:

Create an Account: Download the app or visit the Underdog site to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. You must be a new user and meet the specific age and regional requirements for your state. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 utilizing one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on tonight’s MLB action. Whether you are constructing a slip around the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox or zeroing in on the divisional clash between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, submitting this initial entry automatically triggers your $50 in bonus entries.

When structuring your slips on Underdog, you can mathematically approach your entries in two distinct ways: