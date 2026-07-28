FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get Up to $1,000 Bonus for MLB Games (July 28)

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Get in on the MLB action tonight with the FanDuel promo code offer, which secures up to $1,000 via this link here.







FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bonus

Here is a quick snapshot of the offer details before we dive into our handicapping strategy for tonight:

Qualifier Details FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All eligible states) Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 28th

Promo Code Overview

Listen, stepping up to the plate with exotic bets and complex strategies is a lot easier when you have a safety net. This welcome offer is strictly available to new FanDuel customers looking to boost their bankroll during the dog days of the MLB season. By opting into the promotion, you can secure up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens simply by placing a $5 real-money wager every day for 5 consecutive days (earning $200 in Bet Reset Tokens each day).

One of my favorite aspects of this offer—and a huge advantage for us—is that there is absolutely no odds limit or restriction on your first real-money wager. That means you can bet your initial $5 on a heavy favorite (the “chalk”) to play it safe, or take a swing on a big underdog without worrying about minimum odds requirements. As long as you meet the daily $5 betting threshold for those 5 days, the max bonus is yours to use across the diamond.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Promo Tonight

Whenever I’m placing these bets, I like to look for real value. Below is a snapshot of the latest odds across the diamond for tonight’s highlighted games, provided by FanDuel.

Matchup Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total (O/U) Philadelphia Phillies @ Miami Marlins PHI: -106 / MIA: -110 PHI -1.5 (+160) / MIA +1.5 (-194) 8 (O -118 / U -104) Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets ATL: -162 / NYM: +136 ATL -1.5 (+114) / NYM +1.5 (-137) 7.5 (O -104 / U -118)

Featured Matchup: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The biggest matchup on tonight’s slate features the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets. The Braves (62-44) enter as heavy road favorites against a struggling Mets squad (45-62).

Here is what I’m looking at from a handicapping perspective: Atlanta is handing the ball to veteran Chris Sale, who anchors a starting rotation pitching to a collective 3.952 ERA with a solid 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He faces a Mets lineup that has struggled to find consistency, batting just .235 overall. On the other side, Christian Scott takes the mound for New York. He has the tough task of navigating a dangerous Braves lineup that has already blasted 140 home runs and holds a massive .416 slugging percentage this season.

If you are using this FanDuel promo, here is exactly how a $5 wager breaks down on the standard markets so you can plan your potential payouts:

Moneyline (Picking the outright winner): A $5 bet on the heavily favored Braves (-162) nets $3.09 in profit (an $8.09 total payout). Meanwhile, an underdog pick on the Mets (+136) gives you a real chance at a better return, turning a $5 bet into $6.80 in profit (an $11.80 payout).

A $5 bet on the heavily favored Braves (-162) nets $3.09 in profit (an $8.09 total payout). Meanwhile, an underdog pick on the Mets (+136) gives you a real chance at a better return, turning a $5 bet into $6.80 in profit (an $11.80 payout). Runline (Baseball’s point spread): Looking for better value on Atlanta? Backing the Braves to win by at least two runs at -1.5 (+114) yields a $5.70 profit on a $5 bet. Conversely, taking the Mets to keep it close at +1.5 (-137) returns a $3.65 profit.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started is incredibly straightforward, and remember, no promo code is necessary to participate. Simply follow my step-by-step instructions below to claim your bonus for tonight’s MLB action:

Sign Up: Register and create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of $5 or more into your new account. Place Your Wagers: Place a real-money wager of at least $5 per day for 5 consecutive days. Don’t forget, there is no odds limit or restriction on your first real-money wager! Claim Your Bonus: After completing the betting requirements, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens per day, totaling up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens.

All participating users can expect to receive their tokens directly into their accounts within 72 hours of their qualifying bet settling. Now, let’s get out there and find some winning tickets!