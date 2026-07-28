PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 In Lineups With Win for MLB Games Tuesday

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MLB fans excited about tonights slate can redeem $150 in lineups using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Use this link here to get started.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Tonight

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Last Verified On July 28th, 2026

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Overview

If you are a new PrizePicks customer looking to add some excitement to tonight’s MLB slate, this exclusive welcome offer is exactly what you need to elevate your strategy. By signing up and playing just $5 on your first lineup, you will receive $150 in lineups if you win. This instantly gives you extra funds to use on any available daily fantasy sports market.

To be eligible to claim this promotion, you must be a first-time user creating a new account. Additionally, all new PrizePicks customers must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once these conditions are met and your $5 lineup wins, the $150 in lineups will automatically be credited to your account.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Offer Tonight

When building your lineup for tonight’s slate, finding the right projections is key. Handicapping the board can feel a little intimidating at first, but I’m going to show you exactly how I’m playing these numbers. Below is a look at the current hit and strikeout lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Luis Castillo N/A 4.5 Landen Roupp N/A 5.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich 0.5 N/A Rafael Devers 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio 0.5 N/A

If you want to move past the basics and chase bigger payouts, we need to lean heavily on recent data. I’m building my lineups around a few key projections tonight.

Starting on the mound, I’m fading Luis Castillo. He faces a strikeout projection of 4.5, and the data heavily favors the Under here, as Castillo has failed to surpass 4.5 strikeouts in six consecutive games. Similarly, Landen Roupp carries a 5.5 strikeout projection but has stayed under that mark in three straight appearances against the Brewers, making his Under another compelling anchor for our lineups.

At the plate, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is saddled with a lofty 1.5 hits projection. Despite his usual dominance, the trends indicate the Under is the smarter play; Ohtani has fallen short of 1.5 hits in six of his last seven contests.

Conversely, the data loves the Over for several reliable veteran bats. Christian Yelich has been consistently productive, exceeding his 0.5 hits line in 10 of his last 12 games. Rafael Devers also brings a hot streak into tonight’s matchup, having cleared the 0.5 hits mark in 19 of his last 29 games. Both sluggers present strong cases to safely go Over their projections tonight. By keying in on these specific trends, we can build a highly correlated and confident lineup.

How to Sign Up With the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your reward is a straightforward process. To get started, you must be a new user who meets the standard age and region requirements for PrizePicks.

Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account using standard personal information. During this step, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Play: Create and submit a $5 lineup using the MLB projections above or any other available market.

Once your $5 lineup is placed, you are officially in the action. If your initial $5 play wins, you will automatically receive $150 in lineups, giving you plenty of firepower to keep playing the board.