Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 MLB Bonus for MLB Picks (July 28)

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New users can sign up with the Splash promo code WTOP, which comes with a 50% deposit match up to $500 via this link here, and dive into the MLB games Tuesday.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Monday

Before the first pitch is thrown for the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, make sure you take full advantage of the Splash welcome offer to maximize your daily fantasy potential.

Here are the essential details you need to claim your bonus ahead of the game:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 28th, 2026

New users looking to get in on the action for the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins can claim a generous welcome offer with the Splash promo code WTOP. By making a minimum deposit of $50, you will unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500, giving you a fantastic starting bankroll for your daily fantasy baseball entries.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new Splash customers. To qualify for the deposit match, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once eligible, you can seamlessly utilize your bonus funds as you evaluate the board for tonight’s Phillies-Marlins showdown.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Today

Looking to get in on the action? We’ve compiled the core player props for tonight’s standout performers to help you navigate the board. Finding value in the DFS lines requires digging beyond the surface, and we put a lot of stock in recent trends to justify our projections.

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Nola N/A 5.5 Sandy Alcantara N/A 5.5 Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Alec Bohm 0.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto 0.5 N/A Xavier Edwards 0.5 N/A Otto Lopez 1.5 N/A Kyle Stowers 0.5 N/A

Both starting pitchers present intriguing cases to hit the over on their strikeout totals. Aaron Nola’s line sits at 5.5 strikeouts, a number he has successfully cleared in three of his last four starts. On the other side, Miami’s ace Sandy Alcantara is also looking at a 5.5 strikeout line, and recent trends show he too has exceeded this mark in three of his last four outings.

For the hitters, Philadelphia’s powerful lineup offers compelling hit props. Kyle Schwarber brings a hot bat into this contest, having recorded at least one hit in five consecutive games, making the over on his 0.5 hits line a very tempting proposition for your entries. Teammate Bryce Harper is also trending favorably; he has surpassed 0.5 hits in eight of his past 12 contests. It does stand to reason that both sluggers are well-positioned for success.

From the Marlins’ dugout, Xavier Edwards is a longshot player to watch with his 0.5 hits prop. Edwards has successfully notched a hit in three of his last four games, establishing a solid rhythm at the plate. However, daily fantasy players might want to approach Otto Lopez with caution—his line is set at 1.5 hits, but the data indicates he has failed to exceed that number in six of his last seven matchups.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Activating this exciting welcome offer ahead of the Phillies-Marlins game is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your deposit match and start building your entries, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Create a new account with Splash by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: Be sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. This code is strictly required to unlock the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. You must make a minimum first-time deposit of $50 to activate the bonus.

Once your initial deposit is processed, Splash will match it 50% up to a maximum of $500 in bonus funds to use on the platform.

Keep in mind that only your first deposit determines the amount of your match. If you want to receive the maximum deposit match value, you will need to deposit $1,000 right out of the gate. However, you are not required to deposit the full $1,000 to qualify for the promotion. If you choose to deposit $100, Splash will match that with $50 in bonus funds.

Just remember, whatever amount you choose to deposit first will dictate your 50% match—so don’t make the minimum $50 deposit unless that is all you want matched. Plan your initial funding accordingly to maximize your value, claim your extra funds, and get ready for tonight’s first pitch!