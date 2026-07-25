Twins’ Paredes scratched minutes before start with oblique strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Mike Paredes was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Athletics just minutes…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Mike Paredes was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Athletics just minutes before the game was scheduled to begin.

Paredes suffered a left oblique strain during warmups, the team said. Left-hander Kendry Rojas replaced Paredes as the starter. It was the rookie’s fourth start.

The 25-year-old Paredes debuted with Minnesota earlier this year and is 0-3 in nine career big league games, including five starts. He’s allowed at least one run in each of his appearances and has a 4.72 ERA this season, with 19 strikeouts and 13 walks.

If Paredes lands on the injured list, that would free up a roster spot for left-hander Connor Prielipp, who has been on the IL since July 9 with a blister and could return soon.

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