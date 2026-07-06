Tottenham signs Tonali from Newcastle for club-record fee to take summer spending to more than $300M

Tottenham took its offseason spending to more than $300 million by signing Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for a…

Tottenham took its offseason spending to more than $300 million by signing Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for a reported club-record fee of 100 million pounds ($133 million) on Monday.

It’s the second time in five days that Tottenham has broken its transfer record, having signed Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for 85 million pounds ($113 million) on Thursday.

Previously this summer, center backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marco Senesi have already joined along with former Liverpool left back Andy Robertson, as recently hired Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi rebuilds a team that escaped relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

Tottenham has finished in 17th place in the 20-team league in each of the last two seasons.

Tonali confirmed last week he was headed for Tottenham after a three-year spell with Newcastle that included a 10-month ban for his part in a betting scandal. He has established himself as one of the best midfielders in English soccer.

“People said about there being four or five clubs,” Tonali said in a Tottenham statement in a reference to reported interest in him, including from Manchester United. “There was only one.”

Tonali previously said the presence of De Zerbi — a fellow Italian — was a “huge” factor behind the move and that it also was a “lifestyle and family choice” following the birth of his son last year.

Tottenham splashes the cash

It’s a spending spree unlike anything ever seen before by Tottenham, which has long trailed its big Premier League rivals in terms of outlay of players.

The departure last year of Daniel Levy, who was chairman for nearly 25 years and well known for keeping the team profitable and being pragmatic in the transfer market, appears to have changed things. Levy was accused by many Tottenham fans of chasing profits over silverware in failing to fully back some of the most high-profile managers in soccer that he employed in recent years, such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Two straight humiliating Premier League campaigns has focused minds among the leadership at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, too, with chairman Peter Charrington writing in an open letter after last season that the club has “discovered some uncomfortable truths” and that “football success had not been driving our decisions.”

Charrington gave a five-point list of commitments to fans, including that the club “will invest across multiple transfer windows to rebuild, balance and strengthen” the team for De Zerbi, who was given a five-year deal when he joined.

It is staying true to its word.

Tottenham has also raised money over the past year by winning the Europa League in 2025 and reaching the round of 16 in the Champions League last season.

Newcastle’s transfer business

The sale of Tonali — for the second largest fee Newcastle had ever received for a player, after Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year — comes a day after the club signed Bazoumana Toure for a reported 43 million pounds ($57 million).

Toure, who has just exited the World Cup with the Ivory Coast, is a winger so appears to be a like-for-like replacement for Anthony Gordon. The England international joined Barcelona before the World Cup.

The 20-year-old Toure moves for more than five times the fee Hoffenheim paid Swedish club Hammarby for his services less than a year and a half ago. Last season, he scored five goals in the Bundesliga and had nine assists, the joint fourth-highest of any player.

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AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed to this story.

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