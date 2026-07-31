Toronto Tempo land forward Aneesah Morrow in trade with the Connecticut Sun

TORONTO (AP) — The Tempo acquired forward Aneesah Morrow from the Connecticut Sun on Friday for Toronto’s second-round draft pick…

TORONTO (AP) — The Tempo acquired forward Aneesah Morrow from the Connecticut Sun on Friday for Toronto’s second-round draft pick in 2028 and the rights to Maria Kliundikova.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aneesah to our organization,” Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers said. “She’s a relentless competitor who impacts the game in so many ways, particularly with her ability to rebound at a high level. We believe she’s one of the emerging frontcourt talents in this league, and we’re excited to see her play in a Tempo uniform.”

Morrow is averaging 11.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 23 minutes a game this season. She’s had nine double-doubles, which is tied for eighth in the WNBA.

“We are incredibly grateful for the time Aneesah spent with the Connecticut Sun and for the professionalism, commitment, and buy-in she showed from the moment we drafted her,” Sun president Jen Rizzotti. “She embraced our vision, was a tremendous ambassador for our franchise both on and off the court, and built meaningful relationships with our fans, her teammates, and staff. We wish Aneesah nothing but continued success in the next chapter of her career.”

Kliundikova was selected with the 11th pick in the 2018 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks and played with them for two seasons, averaging 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds and shooting 50.6% from the field in the 40 games played. In 2025, the Russian native played with the Minnesota Lynx for 34 games and averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11 minutes. She was chosen in the expansion draft by the Tempo.

The Tempo are 10-18 this season, currently sitting in 12th place in the standings. They’ve been hampered by injuries to starting guard Brittney Sykes (foot) and rookie Kiki Rice (ankle). Rice just returned after missing two months with a left ankle sprain.

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