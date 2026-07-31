DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus For MLB Friday Games (July 31)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account with the DraftKings promo code here, you will be a $5 bet away from unlocking $150 in bonus bets just as MLB playoff races heat up.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonuses

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins, Paid Within 14 Days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On July 31 by WTOP

For new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on tonight’s MLB action, this welcome offer presents tangible value. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any game—whether you back the Tampa Bay Rays at home or take a chance on the Arizona Diamondbacks—you unlock $150 in bonus bets.

To qualify, your initial $5 wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. When you place that wager, the $150 in bonus bets will be paid within 14 days, providing you with flexible ammunition to use across the rest of the baseball schedule or any other available betting markets.

Best Way To Use Your DraftKings MLB Promo Tonight

Before placing your wagers, review the latest moneyline and total (over/under) odds for the key matchups on tonight’s schedule.

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (O/U) Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners SEA -168 / MIN +139 7.5 (O -110 / U -110) Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays TB -142 / CWS +118 8.5 (O -102 / U -119) Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians CLE -141 / AZ +117 8.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Tonight’s Top Matchups

Minnesota Twins (55-55) at Seattle Mariners (53-57) The Mariners enter tonight as heavy home favorites against the Twins, largely due to a distinct pitching advantage. Seattle will send right-hander Bryce Miller to the mound, who boasts an elite 2.69 ERA and a 0.911 WHIP over 63.2 innings of work. The Mariners’ offense will look to support him behind center fielder Julio Rodríguez (46 RBIs, 32 extra-base hits). Meanwhile, the Twins counter with Zebby Matthews, who has struggled to a 5.21 ERA across 76 innings this season.

Chicago White Sox (57-51) at Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) With a strong 64-44 record, the Rays are favorites at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay hands the ball to Nick Martinez, who has been sensational this year with a 2.46 ERA across a hefty 117.1 innings pitched. He receives plenty of run support from a dynamic lineup anchored by Junior Caminero (65 RBIs, 48 extra-base hits) and Yandy Díaz (63 RBIs, 34 extra-base hits). The White Sox will rely on Erick Fedde (4.61 ERA) to try and pull off the road upset.

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming this exclusive MLB welcome offer is a straightforward process. No promo code is necessary to enter during sign-up to participate. Simply follow these logical steps to secure your bonus:

Create an Account: Register a new account with DraftKings here. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the secure payment methods available on the platform to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any game (must be on odds of -500 or longer). Claim Your Bonus: Once your bet is placed, DraftKings will automatically credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, paid within 14 days.

Sign up today, fund your account, and take advantage of this high-value opportunity during tonight’s slate of games.