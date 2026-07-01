theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 World Cup Bonus for USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the United States prepares to face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 of the World Cup, soccer fans can use theScore Bet promo code WTOP to grab a $1,000 bet reset. Click here to start signing up.

This offer can be applied directly to the upcoming USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup, any other World Cup game taking place during this week of the tournament, or even daily matchups across the MLB season. Players can hit the ground running with theScore Bet.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

Before placing your wagers on the upcoming World Cup match, review the details of the welcome offer below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 1, 2026

New theScore Bet customers in all participating legal online sports betting states can claim this generous welcome offer without any required opt-in. To trigger the promotion, simply place a first cash wager on any available game or market. If that qualifying wager settles as a loss, you will receive 100% of your initial stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to risk the full $1,000; you can wager any smaller amount and still receive your exact stake back if the bet fails. However, capturing the maximum return value requires a $1,000 initial wager.

If your first wager does lose, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Instead of a single site credit, the refund is distributed as five individual bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible losing wager. Once these bonus bets arrive in your account, they must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview

As you evaluate the betting lines, the underlying team statistics provide a clear picture of how these two sides match up to help you make an informed decision:

United States: Through their first three matches, the USA has been a highly effective attacking force, scoring eight goals while conceding four. Folarin Balogun currently leads the American attack with two goals.

Through their first three matches, the USA has been a highly effective attacking force, scoring eight goals while conceding four. Folarin Balogun currently leads the American attack with two goals. Bosnia and Herzegovina: In their three group-stage games, Bosnia and Herzegovina has found the back of the net five times but has struggled defensively, allowing six goals. Ermin Mahmic is their top scoring threat, having also tallied two goals so far in the tournament.

In their three group-stage games, Bosnia and Herzegovina has found the back of the net five times but has struggled defensively, allowing six goals. Ermin Mahmic is their top scoring threat, having also tallied two goals so far in the tournament. Head-to-Head: There is no historical data available for these two national teams, making this Round of 32 clash their first recorded meeting.

With the USA boasting a superior +4 goal differential compared to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s -1, the Americans project as the statistical favorites. Assessing these performance trends can help you decide how to strategically deploy your $1,000 Bet Reset once the markets officially open.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset:

Register an Account: Click on any of the links on this page to begin the sign-up process. Create your new account by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, home address, and email address, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: After verifying and funding your account, place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you choose to back the USA, side with Bosnia and Herzegovina, or explore the MLB betting slate, your first eligible wager is fully covered by the $1,000 Bet Reset promotion.