theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset for World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the World Cup Round of 16 continues with an exciting matchup between Paraguay and France, bettors can secure a $1,000 bet reset with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. This generous safety net can be applied to the critical playoff clash between Paraguay and France, any other World Cup game taking place this week, or even upcoming Major League Baseball (MLB) action.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 4, 2026

Available to all new theScore Bet customers in legal online sports betting states, this welcome offer provides a massive safety net for your first wager. To get started, place a cash bet on any available market. If your initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. There is no opt-in required to claim this offer. You also do not need to risk the full $1,000 to qualify; you can wager any smaller amount you are comfortable with and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if your bet is unsuccessful.

Should your first bet settle as a loss, the bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is conveniently distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager (for example, a $500 losing wager would yield five $100 bonus bets). Keep in mind that these bonus bets carry an expiration date, and new users must use them within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Paraguay vs. France Betting Preview

Taking a closer look at the key statistics for both squads can help you decide how to use your $1,000 Bet Reset. This Round of 16 matchup features two teams with highly contrasting tournament resumes:

France’s Dominant Form: France has been an absolute powerhouse through their first four matches of the tournament. The French squad has found the back of the net 13 times while conceding just two goals. They have heavily dictated the pace of play, averaging 57% ball possession and generating an overwhelming 74 total shots (36 on target). Kylian Mbappe has been the focal point of the attack, tallying six goals and two assists.

France has been an absolute powerhouse through their first four matches of the tournament. The French squad has found the back of the net 13 times while conceding just two goals. They have heavily dictated the pace of play, averaging 57% ball possession and generating an overwhelming 74 total shots (36 on target). Kylian Mbappe has been the focal point of the attack, tallying six goals and two assists. Paraguay’s Gritty Run: Paraguay has taken a much more challenging path to reach the playoffs. In four matches, they have scored three goals while conceding five. They have spent most of their time defending, holding just 32% average ball possession and recording 10 shots on target. Julio Enciso currently leads the team in scoring with one goal and two assists.

Given the stark statistical differences, France will enter the match as the clear analytical favorite. However, Paraguay’s survival through the early stages proves they can grind out results. New users can lock in their wagers on either side—or explore the daily slate of MLB games—and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with the $1,000 safety net.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Paraguay vs. France Round of 16 matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your $1,000 Bet Reset:

Create an Account: Click through the links on this page and register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: Once your account is set up and funded, place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back France’s potent offense, Paraguay’s resilient defense, or pivot to the MLB diamond, your first eligible wager will be completely covered. If your bet loses, you will receive a 100% refund in bonus bets up to $1,000.