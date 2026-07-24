theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset for Friday MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to secure a $1,000 bet reset on any MLB game this weekend. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are looking to place a confident first bet on the Chicago Cubs battling the Pittsburgh Pirates, or you prefer to save it for the Texas Rangers hosting the Seattle Mariners or any other MLB game this week, new users can easily maximize their betting value and kickstart their sports betting journey. This is the perfect time to activate this promo from theScore Bet.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Score $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On July 24, 2026

New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of this promotion without any opt-in required. Once your account is active, you can place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If your wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. You are not required to wager the full $1,000 to qualify; whether you risk $20 or the maximum amount, your initial stake is fully protected in the event of a loss.

If that first wager settles as a loss, the bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than one lump sum, the refund is issued as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. Once these arrive, they must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire. This promotion is strictly limited to new theScore Bet customers across all legal online sports betting states where the operator is available.

Use theScore Bet MLB Promo This Week

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies: Phillies (-135) / Yankees (+115) | Total: O/U 7.5

Phillies (-135) / Yankees (+115) | Total: O/U 7.5 Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates: Pirates (-120) / Cubs (+100) | Total: O/U 7.5

Pirates (-120) / Cubs (+100) | Total: O/U 7.5 Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers: Mariners (-125) / Rangers (+105) | Total: O/U 7.5

When analyzing the marquee matchups to find the best value, the Yankees (+115) present a compelling case as underdogs. New York boasts a superior 3.39 team ERA compared to Philadelphia’s 4.27 ERA. The Yankees also hold the edge at the plate, bringing a .735 team OPS into the contest against the Phillies’ .705 mark. In the National League Central clash, the Pirates (-120) and Cubs (+100) are nearly identical on the mound, sporting a 4.26 ERA and 4.27 ERA, respectively. However, Pittsburgh offers an offensive advantage, hitting .261 as a team compared to Chicago’s .245 average.

Getting Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started and place your first wager on the upcoming MLB action:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use promo code WTOP. Users must enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which offer they are claiming. Place Your First Bet: After completing the steps above, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, you are ready to dive into the action. Simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the New York Yankees on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, pick the Chicago Cubs in their matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, or look ahead to the Seattle Mariners visiting the Texas Rangers, your first wager is fully covered up to $1,000. If your initial bet loses, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets.