theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset for England vs. Mexico

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and grab a $1,000 bet reset for England vs. Mexico or any other game this weekend. Click here to start signing up.

This lucrative promotion is perfectly timed for fans looking to take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the upcoming knockout stage clash, as well as any other thrilling World Cup games scheduled for this week. Additionally, bettors looking beyond the soccer pitch can apply this same promotion to the current MLB season, providing incredible flexibility across different sports.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 5, 2026

This generous promotion is exclusively available for new theScore Bet customers looking to wager on the World Cup Round of 16 or any other eligible market. To get started, new users can place a first cash wager on the Mexico vs. England match, an MLB game, or any other event available on the platform. If that initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of the stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets.

No opt-in is required to participate. Furthermore, new users do not need to wager the full $1,000; you can bet whatever eligible amount you wish and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if your first wager falls short.

If your qualifying bet settles as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the bonus is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. Once these bonus bets are credited to your account, they must be used within seven days of receipt, providing a perfect opportunity to stay engaged with the remainder of the soccer tournament or the busy baseball schedule.

How to Bet on Mexico vs. England

While official betting odds are not yet available for this match, sport event markets typically open one to seven days before the event. Once the data is released, bettors can check theScore Bet for the latest 3-way Moneyline odds (Mexico win, England win, or Draw) as well as the Total Goals (Over/Under) lines to determine the potential payouts for a standard $100 wager.

While we wait for the odds to hit the board, a quick statistical breakdown of the two sides reveals an incredibly tight matchup between two unbeaten teams in the tournament:

Mexico: The Mexican squad has been flawless defensively through four matches, scoring eight goals while conceding zero. Their attack has been efficiently spearheaded by Julian Quinones, who leads the team with three goals and one assist. Roberto Alvarado has also been a key playmaker, contributing a team-high three assists.

The Mexican squad has been flawless defensively through four matches, scoring eight goals while conceding zero. Their attack has been efficiently spearheaded by Julian Quinones, who leads the team with three goals and one assist. Roberto Alvarado has also been a key playmaker, contributing a team-high three assists. England: England matches Mexico’s offensive output with eight goals scored in four matches, but they have shown slightly more vulnerability at the back, conceding three goals. Their offense runs through superstar striker Harry Kane, who has already netted five goals in the tournament. Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon have been crucial distributors, each tallying two assists.

England matches Mexico’s offensive output with eight goals scored in four matches, but they have shown slightly more vulnerability at the back, conceding three goals. Their offense runs through superstar striker Harry Kane, who has already netted five goals in the tournament. Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon have been crucial distributors, each tallying two assists. Head-to-Head: There are no previous historical meetings recorded between Mexico and England, making this Round of 16 clash a first-time encounter.

With Mexico’s impenetrable defense facing off against England’s Kane-led attack, bettors will have plenty of analytical angles to consider once theScore Bet opens the markets for this fixture.

Getting Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the Mexico vs. England knockout stage clash is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is set up and verified, make a deposit and place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you are backing Mexico to continue their defensive dominance, favoring England’s high-powered attack, or targeting a value play on the MLB diamond, your first cash wager will be fully backed by theScore Bet up to $1,000.