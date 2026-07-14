Suni Lee announces return to gymnastics about two years before the Los Angeles Olympics

By The Associated Press (AP) — Suni Lee is making a run at a third Olympics.
The America gymnastics star announced she is returning to the sport on Tuesday, about two years out from the Los Angeles Games.
Lee, the 2020 all-around champion and a six-time Olympic medalist, posted a video on Instagram saying she was back in the gym and ready to return to work.
The 23-year-old Lee has been on a break following the 2024 Paris Olympics, in which she helped the Americans win team gold while earning bronze in the all-around and uneven bars.
She’s the latest member of the 2024 Olympic team to announce she is eyeing a shot at LA. Jade Carey is among the gold medalists who already have returned to competition.
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