DraftKings Alberta Is Live, Sign Up Ahead of France-Spain World Cup Showdown

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing better than the thrill of a World Cup semifinal, especially when you have a new sportsbook to use. Since DraftKings Alberta is now live, bettors in Canada can sign up here in time for France vs. Spain.

Alberta is the second province in Canada to launch DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino. It has spreads, totals, moneylines, futures and many other betting types. Below, we dive into the World Cup matchups this week. However, you can also wager on baseball, basketball, golf and much more.

DraftKings Alberta is Live: Bet on the World Cup Today

France is set to take on Spain in the semifinal on Tuesday. Action is taking place in Arlington, Texas. Here is a snapshot is everything you need to know about DraftKings Alberta:

Is DraftKings Available in Alberta? Yes Sports to Bet On World Cup, MLB, PGA Tour, NBA, More Do You Need to Be a Resident of Alberta? No. You just have to be located in Alberta when betting on the app. Age Restrictions Bettors must be at least 18 years old.

Preview for France vs. Spain

With a coveted spot in the World Cup final on the line, both powerhouse nations will be battling under the watch of head referee Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros.

Bet Type France Draw Spain Moneyline +140 +205 +220 Total Goals O2.5 (-105) U2.5 (-115)

My pre-match probability models give a slight edge to the French. France currently holds a 39.8% chance of winning in regulation. Spain possesses a 30.5% probability for a victory in 90 minutes, while a draw—which would take us into extra time—sits at a 29.7% probability.

When handicapping this fixture, we have to look at their recent head-to-head history. Spain managed to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over France in their last meeting during the UEFA Euro playoffs on July 9, 2024, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. I am expecting France to come out with everything they have, looking to exact revenge and turn the tables on the grandest stage in international soccer.

England-Argentina and Golden Boot Race

You’ll be in a great spot to bet on the other semifinal matchup on Wednesday between England and Argentina. England is the favorite to qualify for the title game at -135, while Lionel Messi and Argentina sit at +110 to advance.

Think you know who will end up with the Golden Boot? Take this time to get in your future bets:

Kylian Mbappe: −120

Lionel Messi: +140

Harry Kane: +1100

Jude Bellingham: +1400

Ousmane Dembele: +6500

Mikel Oyarzabal: +10000

How to Register on DraftKings Alberta

Ready to start? Signing up on DraftKings Alberta only takes a few minutes.

Sign Up: Start by creating an account here. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your registration is complete, head over to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wagers: Browse the FIFA World Cup betting markets and get in your bets.

If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

18+. Physically Present in Alberta. Eligibility restrictions apply. See sportsbook.draftkings.com for details. Sponsored by DK.