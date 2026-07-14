Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for France-Spain, MLB All-Star Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re staring down the barrel of an epic World Cup semifinal collision today, and desperation figures to kick in as France and Spain rev up for a monumental duel at Dallas Stadium. If you’re looking to slam the door on a massive payout, you need to lock in with our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP15.

New Kalshi customers can smash this welcome offer to grab a cool $15 sign-up bonus unlocked after making $15 in trades. Whether you’re dropping your cash on this heavyweight soccer matchup, tonight’s MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, or scouting other tournament markets across the knockout round, this bonus is humming and ready for any event on the board this week.

What Is the Kalshi Promo Code for July 2025?

The Kalshi promo code is WTOP15. This code gives new users a $15 sign-up bonus after completing $15 in trades. It works on all Kalshi prediction markets, including the France vs. Spain World Cup semifinal and the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

This lock of a promotion is designed exclusively for new Kalshi customers who want to get into the trenches for today’s massive FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Spain—or tonight’s MLB All-Star Game from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. By utilizing the promo code WTOP15, new users will secure a $15 sign-up bonus to attack Kalshi’s unique prediction markets as these blockbuster events unfold.

What Are the Kalshi Odds for France vs. Spain in the World Cup Semifinal?

Let’s look at the board for this matchup. At this time, standard 3-way moneyline odds and probabilities (home team win, draw, and away team win) are currently off the board.

Outcome Moneyline Probability Home Team Win (France) -161 59% Draw +207 41% Away Team Win (Spain) +217 N/A

Note: Odds and probabilities are sourced directly from Kalshi. Please check the Kalshi app directly for the most up-to-date moneyline offerings, as odds and probabilities are subject to change prior to kickoff.

Narrative: France and Spain are about to clash on the Dallas Stadium pitch in a high-stakes semifinal where momentum and psychology will dictate the pace. Both squads will be up for the duel, but since the standard lines are currently unavailable, you have an extra moment to strategize before the moneyline officially drops.

How Do I Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15?

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming this bonus ahead of the France versus Spain semifinal is a simple, no-nonsense process. Follow this blueprint to rev up your account:

Download the App: Search for and download the Kalshi app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register by dropping in your standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify you’re legit. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, punch in the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once you have successfully accumulated $15 in trades, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically hit your account. You can then unleash those bonus funds to predict the action in the France vs. Spain duel, tonight’s MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, or explore other available markets on Kalshi. Let’s get it!

Kalshi Promo Code FAQ

What is the Kalshi promo code? The current Kalshi promo code is WTOP15, which unlocks a $15 sign-up bonus for new customers after they complete $15 in trades.

How much is the Kalshi sign-up bonus? New users receive a $15 bonus after making a minimum $1 deposit and accumulating $15 in total trades.

What is the minimum deposit for Kalshi? The minimum first-time deposit required to qualify for the WTOP15 promo code offer is just $1.

Can I use the Kalshi promo code on the World Cup? Yes. The $15 bonus earned through promo code WTOP15 can be used on any Kalshi prediction market, including FIFA World Cup 2026 matches such as France vs. Spain.

Can I use the Kalshi promo code on the MLB All-Star Game? Yes. The bonus funds can be applied to any available market on Kalshi, including the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

What states is Kalshi available in? Kalshi is live in most U.S. states. Users must be at least 18 years old and physically present in the United States to participate.

Does the Kalshi promo code expire? Promotional offers are subject to change. Enter promo code WTOP15 during registration to confirm current availability and lock in the $15 bonus.

Once you have successfully accumulated $15 in trades, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically hit your account. You can then unleash those bonus funds to predict the action in the France vs. Spain duel, tonight’s MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, or explore other available markets on Kalshi. Let’s get it!