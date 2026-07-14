Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Sign-Up Bonus for France vs. Spain, MLB All-Star Game\

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Tonight features two massive events between the World Cup semifinals between France vs. Spain and the MLB All-Star game, and all new users who use this link here can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP to claim a $50 bonus for these games and more.







Polymarket Promo Code for $50 World Cup, MLB All-Star Game Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 14th, 2026

Offer Overview

Only new Polymarket customers are eligible to receive a $50 sign-up bonus to use during this thrilling round of the FIFA World Cup. To unlock the reward, users must create a new account, be 18 years of age or older, be physically present in an eligible Polymarket state, and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once those straightforward requirements are met, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account.

This promotion offers fantastic flexibility, as the bonus can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule. Whether you are looking to predict the outcome of the semifinal clash between France and Spain, or want to dive into the massive showdown featuring England taking on Argentina, new Polymarket users have the freedom to utilize their bonus across any of the day’s matches.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on France vs. Spain

With two massive semifinal fixtures on the schedule, you can use your Polymarket welcome offer on whichever match catches your eye. Unlike traditional sports prediction platforms, Polymarket utilizes market odds driven by trading volume to establish the implied probability of each outcome.

Below are the current probabilities for the three-way outcomes (home team win, draw, or away team win) of the upcoming World Cup semifinal matches:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % France vs Spain 40.6% 29.9% 29.9%

MLB All-Star Preview via Polymarket

Team Moneyline Win Probability NL National League -140 58.33% AL American League +118 45.87%

From an analytical standpoint, seasonal statistics—such as recent win-loss records, performance as favorites versus underdogs, or home/away splits—are inapplicable for an exhibition format like the All-Star Game. Due to this lack of standard regular-season data, traders must rely heavily on roster evaluations and individual player metrics rather than historical team trends. The NL enters the contest with a slight probabilistic edge at 58.33%, backed by heavy representation from highly efficient starting pitchers and a deep lineup. However, the AL squad, anchored by proven veterans like Mike Trout, demonstrates the inherent variance in these unique, talent-dense matchups. Ultimately, accurately predicting the outcome requires analyzing specific roster constructions rather than relying on standard season-long data.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Once activated, your $50 sign-up bonus can be used to make predictions across any of the thrilling FIFA World Cup semifinal matches on the schedule this round. This gives new users incredible flexibility to put their bonus toward their game of choice, whether that is the clash between France and Spain or the highly anticipated showdown featuring England and Argentina.

To claim this exclusive welcome offer, simply follow these straightforward steps:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to complete the standard user verification process. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use for all of the upcoming World Cup action.