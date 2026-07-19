Stephenson goes deep twice, Reds weather 3-homer game from Goodman in 9-6 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Stephenson went deep twice, Hunter Greene struck out seven over six innings and the Cincinnati Reds…

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Stephenson went deep twice, Hunter Greene struck out seven over six innings and the Cincinnati Reds weathered a three-homer afternoon from Hunter Goodman to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Sunday.

It was the third career multi-homer game for Stephenson — two of them against the Rockies. He also had a double. The Reds’ catcher is batting .357 in 23 games versus Colorado, with nine homers, 17 RBIs and nine doubles.

Goodman’s big day included two homers off Greene — a solo shot in the first and a two-run blast in the sixth — along with another two-run shot off reliever Sam Moll in the eighth to make it 9-5. He also hit three homers at Minnesota on June 27. The All-Star catcher is the first Rockies players to notch two three-homer games in the same season.

The Reds’ offense heated up quick on a sweltering afternoon (98 degrees Fahrenheit, 37 Celsius) at Coors Field. Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-out, three-run homer off Ryan Feltner (3-4) in the first and Stephenson soon followed with a two-run shot.

They made it 8-1 in the second on a three-run homer from Sal Stewart.

Greene (2-1) allowed three runs in his third start since returning from the injured list on July 4. He was sidelined after undergoing surgery in March to remove bone chips from his right elbow.

Colorado rallied in the ninth as Willi Castro led off the inning with a homer off Emilio Pagán. After a single from Kyle Karros, Pagán struck out two and got Edouard Julien to pop out in foul territory to end the game as the Reds took two of three in the series.

Up next

Reds: Kick off a three-game set in Seattle on Monday. Lefty Andrew Abbott (5-5, 4.11) will take the mound for the Reds.

Rockies: Start a three-game series Monday against Washington. The Rockies are slated to send lefty Kyle Freeland (2-8, 7.36) to the mound.

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