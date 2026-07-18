Springboks crush Wales 43-0 and stay unbeaten in Nations Championship

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa put down Wales 43-0 and was three for three in Nations Championship rugby…

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa put down Wales 43-0 and was three for three in Nations Championship rugby on Saturday.

The Springboks struggled to reflect their utter domination on the scoreboard and ought to have doubled their seven actual tries by seven different scorers.

A team of 10 changes with four debutants following the 42-28 win over Scotland looked slick at times but was frequently undone by knock-ons, forced and unforced.

But even ragged with a slippery ball, the Springboks still blanked Wales in successive matches for the first time since the first two matches in this rivalry, in 1906 and 1912.

Wales was stronger than the all-local team that was thrashed 73-0 by South Africa in Cardiff last November, and still outclassed. Wales hasn’t scored a point against South Africa in more than 2 1/2 hours.

Only South Africa and New Zealand are unbeaten after the southern hemisphere leg of the new Nations Championship. The tournament moves to a conclusion in Europe in November.

Wales was overpowered by Argentina last weekend in San Juan and was determined to front up against the most physical team in world rugby. But it was quickly apparent Wales couldn’t.

No. 8 Jasper Wiese blew through Jac Morgan and Rhys Carre to score the opening try in the fifth minute. The Bok scrum, with new cap Carlu Sadie at tighthead, monstered Wales back over its own tryline to gain the put-in. From that scrum, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach crossed too easily.

New flyhalf Vusi Moyo and wing Jaco Williams were handed test debuts on their Kings Park home ground. The 20-year-old Moyo also made his Sharks debut this season and played for the Junior Springboks. His kickpass to Williams set up a try after the halftime hooter for Jesse Kriel and a 19-0 lead that flattered Wales.

Williams scored 44 seconds into the new half after superb work by Reinach and Wiese, then Williams returned passes with Herschel Jantjies to give the replacement scrumhalf his first test try in five years in his first test since 2023.

While Wales prop Ben Warren was in the sin-bin for an upright tackle, Kurt-Lee Arendse crossed for his 25th try in 32 tests and South Africa finished the night with a try from a lineout maul by flanker Paul de Villiers, the man of the match in his third cap.

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