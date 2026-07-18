MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -118 at TORONTO -104 at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-118
|at TORONTO
|-104
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Tampa Bay
|+102
|Baltimore
|-121
|at HOUSTON
|-101
|Detroit
|-157
|at LA ANGELS
|+129
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-128
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-133
|Miami
|+109
|Cincinnati
|-139
|at COLORADO
|+114
|St. Louis
|-121
|at ARIZONA
|-101
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-131
|at CLEVELAND
|+108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-129
|San Diego
|+106
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-172
|Minnesota
|+140
|Washington
|-116
|at ATHLETICS
|-105
|at SEATTLE
|-156
|San Francisco
|+127
|LA Dodgers
|-113
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-109
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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