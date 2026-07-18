MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -118 at TORONTO -104 at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -118 at TORONTO -104 at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay +102 Baltimore -121 at HOUSTON -101 Detroit -157 at LA ANGELS +129

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -128 at PHILADELPHIA +105 at MILWAUKEE -133 Miami +109 Cincinnati -139 at COLORADO +114 St. Louis -121 at ARIZONA -101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA OFF Texas OFF Pittsburgh -131 at CLEVELAND +108 at KANSAS CITY -129 San Diego +106 at CHICAGO CUBS -172 Minnesota +140 Washington -116 at ATHLETICS -105 at SEATTLE -156 San Francisco +127 LA Dodgers -113 at N.Y YANKEES -109

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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