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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 18, 2026, 4:13 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -118 at TORONTO -104
at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay +102
Baltimore -121 at HOUSTON -101
Detroit -157 at LA ANGELS +129

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -128 at PHILADELPHIA +105
at MILWAUKEE -133 Miami +109
Cincinnati -139 at COLORADO +114
St. Louis -121 at ARIZONA -101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA OFF Texas OFF
Pittsburgh -131 at CLEVELAND +108
at KANSAS CITY -129 San Diego +106
at CHICAGO CUBS -172 Minnesota +140
Washington -116 at ATHLETICS -105
at SEATTLE -156 San Francisco +127
LA Dodgers -113 at N.Y YANKEES -109

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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