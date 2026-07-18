Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 MLB Betting Bonus for Dodgers-Yankees, All Games Today

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Get excited for a loaded day of baseball, and take home either a $150 bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net when you redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Bonus Saturday

Before the first pitch is thrown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, new bettors can efficiently claim their welcome offer. Review the table below for the core details regarding this sportsbook promotion:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins in MI, NJ, PA) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 18th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Welcome Offer Details

Activating your bet365 bonus code for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees game gives you immediate flexibility. In most eligible states, users can choose between two distinct structures: receiving a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets after placing a $10 wager, or opting for the $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net, which provides bonus bet refunds if your initial wager loses. For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the path to value is even higher, featuring an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $365” in bonus bets along with 50 spins for bet365’s online casino platform.

To maximize these promotions, players must adhere to a few specific requirements. Your qualifying wager must carry minimum odds of -500 to be eligible. For context, a -450 moneyline selection perfectly qualifies, while a heavily favored -800 market does not. Additionally, the qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo. Once the promotional funds hit your account, your bonus bets will expire seven days after being credited to your balance.

How to Use Bet365 MLB Bonus Code Today

The Los Angeles Dodgers (62-36) hit the road to take on the New York Yankees (54-43) in a clash of two premier franchises. The marquee matchup is scheduled for July 18, 2026, at 8:08 PM ET. While specific playoff standings and division implications are not finalized at this point in the season, both teams boast strong winning records as they head into this interleague contest.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers New York Yankees Moneyline -122 -110 Total Over 9 (-104) Under 9 (-127) Runline -1.5 (+140) +1.5 (-185)

Odds as of July 18, 2026 from Bet365.

When diving into the betting trends, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been highly reliable when favored by oddsmakers, carrying a dominant 58-35 record as the betting favorite this season. Conversely, they have rarely found themselves as underdogs, going 1-1 in those limited situations. The New York Yankees are a solid 44-35 when playing as the favorite, though they have struggled slightly when given underdog status, holding a 7-8 record in that role.

Home-field advantage will be tested against one of the league’s top traveling squads. The Yankees are playing to a steady 23-21 record at home, but they face a Los Angeles Dodgers squad that has excelled on the road, boasting an impressive 31-17 away record.

Offensively, the Los Angeles Dodgers bring a robust lineup to the plate. As a team, they are hitting .261 with a .774 OPS, generating 508 total runs and slugging 128 home runs so far this season. The New York Yankees counter with a lineup batting .237 with a .740 OPS. While their overall batting average is slightly lower, the Yankees have showcased plenty of raw power, crushing 142 home runs to help produce 463 runs on the year.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to jump into the action for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees matchup? Securing your welcome offer is a seamless process designed for quick entry.

To get started, new customers must create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During this registration step, it is critical to enter the bonus code WTOP365 to be officially linked to the promotion.

Once your new account is up and running, you will need to claim the offer directly via the bet365 app. After opting in, complete a deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods. Finally, to fully activate the offer and secure your bonus, simply place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the upcoming Dodgers-Yankees game or another eligible sports market.