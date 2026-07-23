MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -255 Kansas City +210 at TAMPA BAY -141 Cleveland +116…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-255
|Kansas City
|+210
|at TAMPA BAY
|-141
|Cleveland
|+116
|at BOSTON
|-129
|Toronto
|+105
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-152
|Houston
|+124
|Seattle
|-121
|at TEXAS
|-101
|at MINNESOTA
|-143
|Athletics
|+118
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-245
|Colorado
|+198
|Chicago Cubs
|-125
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|Arizona
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|at MIAMI
|-136
|San Diego
|+116
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at N.Y METS
|+128
|at ST. LOUIS
|-169
|Cincinnati
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-125
|N.Y Yankees
|+103
|Atlanta
|-116
|at BALTIMORE
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-166
|LA Angels
|+136
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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