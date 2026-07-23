MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -255 Kansas City +210 at TAMPA BAY -141 Cleveland +116…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -255 Kansas City +210 at TAMPA BAY -141 Cleveland +116 at BOSTON -129 Toronto +105 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -152 Houston +124 Seattle -121 at TEXAS -101 at MINNESOTA -143 Athletics +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -245 Colorado +198 Chicago Cubs -125 at PITTSBURGH +102 Arizona -118 at WASHINGTON +100 at MIAMI -136 San Diego +116 LA Dodgers -156 at N.Y METS +128 at ST. LOUIS -169 Cincinnati +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -125 N.Y Yankees +103 Atlanta -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at SAN FRANCISCO -166 LA Angels +136

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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