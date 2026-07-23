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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 23, 2026, 5:41 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -255 Kansas City +210
at TAMPA BAY -141 Cleveland +116
at BOSTON -129 Toronto +105
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -152 Houston +124
Seattle -121 at TEXAS -101
at MINNESOTA -143 Athletics +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -245 Colorado +198
Chicago Cubs -125 at PITTSBURGH +102
Arizona -118 at WASHINGTON +100
at MIAMI -136 San Diego +116
LA Dodgers -156 at N.Y METS +128
at ST. LOUIS -169 Cincinnati +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -125 N.Y Yankees +103
Atlanta -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -166 LA Angels +136

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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