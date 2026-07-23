PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 in Lineups to Use on MLB Action Tonight

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Sign up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive a play $5, get $150 in lineups if you win welcome offer to use on the MLB slate of games tonight. Sign up here.







PrizePicks Promo Code for MLB

If you are ready to get in on tonight’s MLB action, you can find a complete breakdown of the current PrizePicks welcome offer below.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups If You Win Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified July 23rd, 2026

The current PrizePicks promo code unlocks one of the most straightforward and rewarding welcome offers in daily fantasy sports. When you sign up and submit a qualifying lineup of just $5, you will be rewarded with $150 in lineups if you win. This means that a successful first lineup instantly pads your account, providing you with ample capital to use on future baseball action or any other sport available on the platform.

Keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers creating an account for the very first time. To successfully claim your $150 in lineups, you must be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates and meet the minimum age requirements for your specific jurisdiction.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Promo Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Brandon Pfaadt N/A 3.5 Michael McGreevy N/A 3.5 Ketel Marte 1.5 N/A Corbin Carroll 0.5 N/A Gabriel Moreno 0.5 N/A Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 N/A Nolan Arenado 0.5 N/A Jordan Walker 1.5 N/A Alec Burleson 1.5 N/A Masyn Winn 0.5 N/A

When looking at the board for tonight’s matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals, the underlying data reveals some clear trends to exploit for your PrizePicks lineups.

Starting on the mound, Brandon Pfaadt comes in with a strikeout projection of 3.5. The metrics strongly suggest backing him tonight, as Pfaadt has successfully exceeded 3.5 strikeouts in five of his last six road starts, averaging an impressive 5.8 punchouts per game in that span.

In the batter’s box, Corbin Carroll presents a favorable scenario to record a hit. Carroll has been seeing the ball well recently, securing at least one hit in 80% of his last five games (four out of five).

Conversely, the data points toward the fading a few big bats. Ketel Marte has a lofty 1.5 hits line, but the trends indicate caution: he has failed to record multiple hits in 13 of his last 15 games overall, and has fallen short of 1.5 hits in 10 straight road contests. Similarly, Cardinals slugger Alec Burleson is facing a 1.5 hits projection that looks difficult to clear. Despite a strong season overall, Burleson has failed to exceed 1.5 hits in 14 of his last 15 home games, managing an average of just 0.5 hits per game in that stretch.

How to Sign Up With the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to put those Diamondbacks and Cardinals projections to the test? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started before first pitch tonight (ET):

Register Your Account: Download the PrizePicks app or visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During registration, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Create your first lineup by selecting your preferred player projections. You must play a minimum $5 lineup to trigger the promotion.

That’s all it takes! Once you submit your qualifying $5 lineup, you are eligible for the welcome offer. If your initial lineup is successful, you will receive $150 in lineups to continue building your daily fantasy portfolio.

Please note: This promotion is exclusively available for new users. You must meet all age and regional requirements for your jurisdiction to participate.