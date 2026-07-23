Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim Up to $500 in Bonuses for MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are gearing up for the MLB action this week, you can use Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to qualify for up to $500 in prediction bonuses. Click here to activate this offer.

By signing up and making $25 in trades, users unlock a randomized sign-up bonus ranging from $15 up to $500 on Kalshi. This promotion provides an excellent opportunity to start building your prediction market portfolio, as the bonus funds can be applied to the Royals-Tigers showdown as well as any MLB game this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $500 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to a $500 trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 23, 2026

New Kalshi customers can claim a specialized trading bonus to use on the matchup between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. To qualify for this offer, you must be a completely new user on the platform and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. This low barrier to entry makes it easy to get started with your MLB prediction portfolio ahead of the first pitch.

Once your account is funded, your bonus is unlocked after you execute $25 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Unlike flat-rate promotions, this sign-up bonus is randomized across different reward tiers. Upon reaching the $25 trading threshold, 70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus, 24% will receive $35, 5% will receive $75, 0.65% will receive $100, and 0.35% will receive the maximum $500 trading bonus. Whether you are backing the Tigers at home or predicting a Royals upset, reaching the initial trading requirement releases these funds to your account. Kalshi is available in most states, and all users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Making Picks on Tigers vs. Royals

Team Win Probability Detroit Tigers 67% Kansas City Royals 33%

Evaluating the overall season metrics helps clarify these market positions. The Tigers (48-54) hold a statistical edge over the Royals (43-60). Randy Dobnak brings a 1.93 ERA to the mound for the Royals, but he has only appeared in 14 innings this season. Meanwhile, the Tigers counter with Troy Melton’s 1.80 ERA in 55 innings.

Given Detroit’s slightly better overall record and their position as the home team, the consensus probabilities heavily favor the Tigers as the stronger position in this matchup.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your welcome bonus ahead of the Royals vs. Tigers game is a highly structured, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to successfully activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to ensure your account meets all regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process to link the tiered bonus offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $25 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25; an accumulation of smaller trades that total $25 will satisfy this requirement.

Once your total trades reach the $25 threshold, your randomized sign-up bonus will automatically become available. You can then use these bonus funds to continue trading on the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, or any other live prediction markets on the app.