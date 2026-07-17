MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -117 at TORONTO -105 Baltimore -116 at HOUSTON -105…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -117 at TORONTO -105 Baltimore -116 at HOUSTON -105 Tampa Bay -122 at BOSTON -101 Detroit -194 at LA ANGELS +157

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -117 at COLORADO -105 at PHILADELPHIA -165 N.Y Mets +135 at MILWAUKEE -134 Miami +110 St. Louis -111 at ARIZONA -110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -149 Minnesota +121 San Diego -122 at KANSAS CITY +100 Pittsburgh -122 at CLEVELAND -101 Texas -118 at ATLANTA -104 at SEATTLE -134 San Francisco +110 LA Dodgers -112 at N.Y YANKEES -110 at ATHLETICS -129 Washington +106

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.