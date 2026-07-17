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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 17, 2026, 5:11 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -117 at TORONTO -105
Baltimore -116 at HOUSTON -105
Tampa Bay -122 at BOSTON -101
Detroit -194 at LA ANGELS +157

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -117 at COLORADO -105
at PHILADELPHIA -165 N.Y Mets +135
at MILWAUKEE -134 Miami +110
St. Louis -111 at ARIZONA -110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -149 Minnesota +121
San Diego -122 at KANSAS CITY +100
Pittsburgh -122 at CLEVELAND -101
Texas -118 at ATLANTA -104
at SEATTLE -134 San Francisco +110
LA Dodgers -112 at N.Y YANKEES -110
at ATHLETICS -129 Washington +106

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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