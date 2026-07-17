MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -117 at TORONTO -105 Baltimore -116 at HOUSTON -105…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-117
|at TORONTO
|-105
|Baltimore
|-116
|at HOUSTON
|-105
|Tampa Bay
|-122
|at BOSTON
|-101
|Detroit
|-194
|at LA ANGELS
|+157
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-117
|at COLORADO
|-105
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-165
|N.Y Mets
|+135
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|Miami
|+110
|St. Louis
|-111
|at ARIZONA
|-110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-149
|Minnesota
|+121
|San Diego
|-122
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|Pittsburgh
|-122
|at CLEVELAND
|-101
|Texas
|-118
|at ATLANTA
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-134
|San Francisco
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-110
|at ATHLETICS
|-129
|Washington
|+106
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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