Howard leads Atlanta against Indiana after 29-point game

Indiana Fever (22-12, 9-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (21-12, 11-4 Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (22-12, 9-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (21-12, 11-4 Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts the Indiana Fever after Rhyne Howard scored 29 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 104-69 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream are 11-4 in conference play. Atlanta is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 12.0 fast break points.

The Fever are 9-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana has a 9-10 record against opponents above .500.

Atlanta’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 48.0% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 113-96 on June 20, with Howard scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 21.9 points and 8.2 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 8-2, averaging 95.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Fever: 8-2, averaging 103.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: out (leg), Indya Nivar: day to day (personal).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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