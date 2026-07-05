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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 5, 2026, 4:56 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -121 at TAMPA BAY -101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -126 N.Y Mets +104
Milwaukee -117 at ST. LOUIS -105
at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -174 at KANSAS CITY +142
at WASHINGTON -138 Houston +114
Toronto -114 at SAN FRANCISCO -108

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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