MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -121 at TAMPA BAY -101 National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-121
|at TAMPA BAY
|-101
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+104
|Milwaukee
|-117
|at ST. LOUIS
|-105
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-174
|at KANSAS CITY
|+142
|at WASHINGTON
|-138
|Houston
|+114
|Toronto
|-114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-108
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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