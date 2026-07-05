MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -121 at TAMPA BAY -101 National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -121 at TAMPA BAY -101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -126 N.Y Mets +104 Milwaukee -117 at ST. LOUIS -105 at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF at LA DODGERS OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -174 at KANSAS CITY +142 at WASHINGTON -138 Houston +114 Toronto -114 at SAN FRANCISCO -108

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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