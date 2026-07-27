Harrison leads Toronto against Minnesota after 26-point outing

Toronto Tempo (10-16, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (22-6, 15-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE: Lynx…

Toronto Tempo (10-16, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (22-6, 15-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lynx -15.5; over/under is 183.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo faces the Minnesota Lynx after Isabelle Harrison scored 26 points in the Tempo’s 109-83 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Lynx are 10-4 in home games. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 9.0.

The Tempo have gone 4-6 away from home. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Harrison averaging 4.6.

Minnesota is shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 47.0% Toronto allows to opponents. Toronto has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Lynx defeated the Tempo 100-72 in their last matchup on May 22. Maya Caldwell led the Lynx with 16 points, and Kia Nurse led the Tempo with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Howard is averaging 15.9 points, eight rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games.

Laura Juskaite is averaging 9.2 points for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 92.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Tempo: 2-8, averaging 86.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

Tempo: Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Nyara Sabally: day to day (ribs).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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