Seattle faces Indiana on 3-game home slide

Indiana Fever (17-10, 7-4 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-23, 1-14 Western Conference) Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Fever…

Indiana Fever (17-10, 7-4 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-23, 1-14 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -7.5; over/under is 183.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm looks to break its three-game home slide with a win over Indiana Fever.

The Storm are 4-10 on their home court. Seattle allows 87.0 points and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Fever are 6-5 in road games. Indiana ranks sixth in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 6.6.

Seattle is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 110-107 on July 17, with Caitlin Clark scoring 45 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Storm. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 21 points and 7.8 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 85.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 101.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Ezi Magbegor: out (face).

Fever: Raven Johnson: day to day (lower-body), Damiris Dantas: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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