Sparks face the Liberty on 5-game slide

New York Liberty (15-12, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (10-16, 5-9 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

New York Liberty (15-12, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (10-16, 5-9 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Liberty -4.5; over/under is 183.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks will try to stop its five-game slide when the Sparks play New York Liberty.

The Sparks have gone 5-8 at home. Los Angeles allows 93.3 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Liberty are 7-7 on the road. New York ranks third in the WNBA with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 9.2.

Los Angeles’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game New York allows. New York averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Los Angeles gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won 98-97 in the last matchup on June 22. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 24 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Stewart is averaging 21.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 88.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.6 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 87.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.8 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg).

Liberty: Marine Johannes: day to day (ankle), Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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