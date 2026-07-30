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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 5:41 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -138 Chicago White Sox +113
at HOUSTON -130 Texas +107
at ATHLETICS OFF Detroit OFF
at SEATTLE -189 Minnesota +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -128 at CINCINNATI +105
at N.Y METS -132 Miami +108
at ATLANTA -132 Washington +108
at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -143 N.Y Yankees +117
at BALTIMORE OFF Philadelphia OFF
at TORONTO -179 St. Louis +145
at CLEVELAND -138 Arizona +113
Kansas City -112 at COLORADO -110
Milwaukee -167 at LA ANGELS +137
at LA DODGERS OFF Boston OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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