MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Chicago White Sox +113 at HOUSTON -130 Texas…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Chicago White Sox
|+113
|at HOUSTON
|-130
|Texas
|+107
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-189
|Minnesota
|+152
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-128
|at CINCINNATI
|+105
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Miami
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-132
|Washington
|+108
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-143
|N.Y Yankees
|+117
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-179
|St. Louis
|+145
|at CLEVELAND
|-138
|Arizona
|+113
|Kansas City
|-112
|at COLORADO
|-110
|Milwaukee
|-167
|at LA ANGELS
|+137
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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