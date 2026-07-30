MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Chicago White Sox +113 at HOUSTON -130 Texas…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Chicago White Sox +113 at HOUSTON -130 Texas +107 at ATHLETICS OFF Detroit OFF at SEATTLE -189 Minnesota +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -128 at CINCINNATI +105 at N.Y METS -132 Miami +108 at ATLANTA -132 Washington +108 at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -143 N.Y Yankees +117 at BALTIMORE OFF Philadelphia OFF at TORONTO -179 St. Louis +145 at CLEVELAND -138 Arizona +113 Kansas City -112 at COLORADO -110 Milwaukee -167 at LA ANGELS +137 at LA DODGERS OFF Boston OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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