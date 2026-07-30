Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for MLB Picks Today, Including Yankees + Cubs Games

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New users looking to get in on today’s MLB action can activate the Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. This link here gets you started.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Thursday

Before you finalize your projections for today’s slate—whether you are making picks on the 61-47 Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals or the 56-51 Chicago White Sox as they host the 61-47 New York Yankees—you will want to take full advantage of the current welcome offer. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of everything included with the latest Splash promotion.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 30th, 2026

New Splash customers who claim this welcome offer will receive a 50% deposit match up to $500. To activate this promotion, a minimum initial deposit of $50 is required. With those extra funds in your account, you will be fully equipped to tackle tonight’s MLB slate (all times Eastern). You can use your matched deposit on the 61-47 Chicago Cubs as they visit the St. Louis Cardinals, or shift your focus to the American League showdown between the 61-47 New York Yankees and 56-51 Chicago White Sox.

Keep in mind that this lucrative offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers. Players must be physically located in a participating state and meet the local age requirements to participate. The general age requirement is 18+ in most eligible states, though users must be 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ if located in AZ, LA, MA, or VA.

How to Use the Splash MLB Bonus Today

Once you have claimed promo code WTOP and secured your bonus funds, it is time to build your picks. For tonight’s featured matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, you can make your selections on some of the biggest stars taking the field. Below is a breakdown of the current prop lines for the starting pitchers and key hitters to help guide your strategy.

Player Hits Strikeouts Ryan Weathers – 6.5 Sean Burke – 7.5 Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 – Jazz Chisholm Jr. 0.5 – Ryan McMahon 0.5 – Jasson Domínguez 0.5 – José Caballero 0.5 – Austin Wells 0.5 – Miguel Vargas 0.5 – Everson Pereira 0.5 –

If you are deciding how to deploy your newly acquired bonus, recent performance data provides several strong indicators on whether players will go over or under their totals tonight:

Ryan Weathers (Strikeouts): The data suggests a strong lean toward the under. Weathers has failed to exceed 6.5 strikeouts in five of his last six games, averaging just 5.5 strikeouts per game in that span.

The data suggests a strong lean toward the under. Weathers has failed to exceed 6.5 strikeouts in five of his last six games, averaging just 5.5 strikeouts per game in that span. Miguel Vargas & Jasson Domínguez (Hits): Both players are swinging scorching-hot bats. Vargas has successfully exceeded 0.5 hits in five straight games. Meanwhile, Domínguez has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last 10 outings. The trends point heavily toward taking the over for both players.

Both players are swinging scorching-hot bats. Vargas has successfully exceeded 0.5 hits in five straight games. Meanwhile, Domínguez has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last 10 outings. The trends point heavily toward taking the over for both players. Paul Goldschmidt & Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Hits): These veteran sluggers also boast highly favorable hit trends. Goldschmidt has eclipsed his 0.5 hits prop in five of his last six games, and Chisholm has gone over 0.5 hits in eight of his previous 11 contests.

These veteran sluggers also boast highly favorable hit trends. Goldschmidt has eclipsed his 0.5 hits prop in five of his last six games, and Chisholm has gone over 0.5 hits in eight of his previous 11 contests. Austin Wells & Everson Pereira (Hits): Conversely, taking the under aligns with the recent data for these hitters. Wells has gone hitless in three of his last four games, while Pereira has failed to record a single hit in five consecutive matchups.

How to Redeem the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus and getting started on Splash is a straightforward, logical process. To activate the offer, you will first need to create and register an account using standard personal information. During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility.

Once your new account is registered, you must make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. The Splash welcome offer features a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is important to note that your very first deposit is what will be matched by Splash. Because the match rate is 50%, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum $500 deposit match value.

However, users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get the deposit match—that is simply the cap on what Splash will match. For example, if you deposit the $50 minimum requirement, Splash will apply the 50% match, adding a $25 bonus to your account.

Once your secure deposit clears and your bonus funds are available, you will be ready to dive into the action. Whether you want to use your matched funds on the New York Yankees battling the Chicago White Sox or the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, your bankroll will be fully loaded ahead of tonight’s first pitch.