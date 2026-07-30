Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus + Free Pick for Thursday July 30 Picks

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Dive into a fun MLB slate of games Thursday with the Betr promo code WTOP, which secures a $200 bonus and free pick. Start creating your profile using this link here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Today

Before we finalize our picks for tonight’s action—whether you are backing the Miami Marlins (55-54) against the New York Mets (46-63) at 7:10 PM ET, or siding with the Washington Nationals (55-54) as they visit the Atlanta Braves (63-45) at 7:15 PM ET—make sure you have the details locked in.

Here is a quick overview of the current Betr promo available for new players looking to get involved with today’s MLB slate:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 30th, 2026

This welcome offer is exactly what we need to confidently tackle today’s MLB card. When you sign up, you secure two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. That means I can craft a prop entry around Jake Irvin and the Nationals taking on Grant Holmes and the Braves, or back Eury Pérez and the Marlins against the Mets, with total peace of mind. If either of our first two entries happens to lose, Betr refunds the entry amounts as Betr Bucks, maxing out at $100 per entry.

Just remember, this generous promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers. To qualify for the up to $200 in no-sweat entries and secure your free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Using your Betr new user tokens is all about handicapping the board and finding the best value. I’m placing these entries right alongside you, and looking at the morning lines helps us spot a serious edge. Below is a breakdown of the current consensus lines for some of tonight’s biggest stars.

Player Hits Strikeouts Grant Holmes (ATL) – 4.5 Jake Irvin (WSH) – 3.5 Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 – Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) 0.5 – CJ Abrams (WSH) 0.5 – Austin Riley (ATL) 0.5 – Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 – Bo Bichette (NYM) 0.5 – Brett Baty (NYM) 0.5 – James Wood (WSH) 0.5 –

When evaluating these options for your entries, recent trends are our best friend to decide whether to back the over or under.

Atlanta’s Grant Holmes enters tonight with a strikeout prop set at 4.5. The data points heavily to the under here. Holmes has failed to eclipse 4.5 punchouts in six of his last eight appearances, averaging just 3.25 per game. His home record gives us even less confidence; he has fallen short of this mark in 10 of his last 11 home starts.

On the offensive side, Matt Olson is a compelling look to go over his 0.5 hits prop. The Braves’ slugger is seeing the ball incredibly well against the Nationals, exceeding 0.5 hits in four straight matchups against them while averaging 1.5 hits in that span.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is another key player riding a hot streak against tonight’s opponent. Lindor boasts a flawless 100% cover rate on his 0.5 hits prop over his last six games against the Miami Marlins, averaging 1.3 hits per contest in that stretch.

Finally, keep an eye on Washington’s CJ Abrams. Taking the over on his 0.5 hits prop is backed by a rock-solid road performance; Abrams has secured a hit in seven of his last eight away games, averaging 1.6 hits. Relying on data-backed trends like these gives us a massive advantage as we build our winning entries!

How to Secure the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Activating your welcome bonus before the first pitch of tonight’s MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps so we can officially lock in our safety net: