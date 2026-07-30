Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus on Thursday MLB Games (July 30)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and secure a $150 bonus or start with a $1,000 safety net bet. New users in select states can use a $10 bet to get $365 in bonuses along with 50 casino spins. Click here to activate either offer.

Simply registering and meeting the qualifying conditions will activate your bonus for matchups like the New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox or the Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the perfec time to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

Claim the Best bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Games

Below is an overview of the current offers available for new users:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Offers Last Verified On July 30, 2026

New bet365 users across 13 states, including AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA, can unlock a choice of two offers without needing to enter a promo code. The primary option is a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, guaranteeing $150 in bonus bets regardless of your initial wager’s outcome. If you prefer higher stakes, you can opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net, which refunds your initial wager in bonus bets (up to $1,000) if it loses.

Meanwhile, users physically located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), and Pennsylvania (PA) are eligible for a specialized offer: Bet $10, Get $365 in bonus bets, plus an additional 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

To ensure your wager qualifies for the “Bet and Get” offers, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion and must meet the minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a selection with odds of -450 is perfectly valid, but a heavy favorite sitting at -800 would not qualify. Once the bonus bets are added to your account balance, they will expire seven days later, so be sure to use them on upcoming MLB matchups before they disappear.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the odds for upcoming MLB matchups available at bet365:

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox | Moneyline: NYY -110 / CWS -122 | Runline (Spread): NYY +1.5 (-227) / CWS -1.5 (+170) | Total (Over/Under): O/U 8 (O -110 / U -122)

| Moneyline: NYY -110 / CWS -122 | Runline (Spread): NYY +1.5 (-227) / CWS -1.5 (+170) | Total (Over/Under): O/U 8 (O -110 / U -122) Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds | Moneyline: PIR -122 / CIN -110 | Runline (Spread): PIR -1.5 (+130) / CIN +1.5 (-172) | Total (Over/Under): O/U 9.5 (O -116 / U -116)

| Moneyline: PIR -122 / CIN -110 | Runline (Spread): PIR -1.5 (+130) / CIN +1.5 (-172) | Total (Over/Under): O/U 9.5 (O -116 / U -116) Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers | Moneyline: SEA +120 / LAD -161 | Runline (Spread): SEA +1.5 (-172) / LAD -1.5 (+130) | Total (Over/Under): O/U 8.5 (O -122 / U -110)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers enter as heavy favorites on the moneyline (-161), backed by a stacked lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, who brings a .289 batting average and 23 home runs into the contest. He is joined by Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .302 with 15 homers of his own. They will be tested by Seattle’s Logan Gilbert, who takes the mound boasting a 3.44 ERA and 133 strikeouts across 125.2 innings of work. The Mariners enter at +120 on the moneyline, hoping their ace can neutralize Los Angeles.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds This National League Central clash presents a phenomenal individual showdown. The Pirates (-122) hand the ball to their electrifying starter Paul Skenes, who has racked up 149 strikeouts and a 3.66 ERA over 120.2 innings this season. He will face a dangerous Cincinnati lineup sparked by Elly De La Cruz. The dynamic Reds shortstop is hitting .274 with 18 home runs and 18 stolen bases, making him a constant threat to manufacture runs. Expect fireworks as two of baseball’s brightest young stars go head-to-head.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your bet365 bonus is a quick and straightforward process. New customers just need to follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account with bet365 by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Browse the MLB schedule and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 to activate the bonus.

The choice of where to place your initial wager is entirely up to you. You can back Ryan Weathers and the New York Yankees (61-47) as they take on Sean Burke and the Chicago White Sox (56-51), or you can look to the National League Central and wager on Rhett Lowder taking the mound for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Alternatively, you can place your $10 qualifying bet on the matchup featuring Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners (53-56) taking on Roki Sasaki and the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-40). No matter which game or market you choose, your bonus bets will be credited to your account once the initial wager settles.