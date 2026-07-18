Splash Promo Code WTOP: Use $500 Fantasy Bonus for World Cup and MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are handicapping today’s France vs. England matchup, I’ve got a fantastic way to build your bankroll. New users can unlock a massive welcome offer ahead of this third-place playoff by using the latest Splash promo code WTOP. Sign up here and claim a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost.

Whether we are building exotic entries for this highly anticipated showdown, the final on Sunday, or MLB action, this welcome bonus provides the perfect starting point to kickstart your daily fantasy sports strategy.

Finish the World Cup with Splash Promo Code WTOP

Before I lay down my own entries for France vs. England, let’s break down the exact details of this welcome offer. Here is what you need to know:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified July 18, 2026

To take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, you simply need to register as a new Splash customer. When you make your first deposit, you’ll score a 50% match up to $500, giving you a significantly larger bankroll right out of the gate. Add in that sweet 100% QuickPicks boost, and we have a real chance to maximize our leverage and push for a nice pay day.

Just keep in mind, this promotion is exclusively available to first-time users who have not previously created a Splash account. To successfully claim your bonus funds, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically present in a participating state where the platform legally operates.

Take Any France or England Player to Score a Goal

If you want to move beyond the basic picks and start building a more sophisticated daily fantasy entry for the third-place playoff, keying in on goalscorer odds is my favorite strategy. Handicapping who will find the back of the net helps us identify the best attacking threats to anchor our lineups.

You can take any of the top players to find the back of the net, such as Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane.

Don’t Forget: Take Your Splash Bonus to the Diamond

While the soccer world is taking center stage today, a savvy punter always keeps their options open. The great thing about this Splash promo code is its incredible versatility. You aren’t just locked into the World Cup; you can absolutely use your deposit match and QuickPicks boost on MLB action, too.

If you spot a juicy strikeout prop on the morning line or want to mix some baseball picks into your entries for a cross-sport play, your bonus funds are good to go on the diamond.

How to Apply the Splash Promo Code Today

Unlocking your bonus for the France vs. England match is a quick, straightforward process. I want us all to get a piece of the action, so follow these exact steps to claim your welcome offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the Splash promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure your account is eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. This will trigger your 50% deposit match (up to $500). Place Your Entry: Build your ticket and place an entry on today’s World Cup matchup, MLB, or any other available daily fantasy market.

Once you have completed these steps, your deposit match and 100% QuickPicks boost will be fully activated. The best part of this exclusive promotion is that the outcome of your original play will not have an impact on your bonus—win or lose, those matched funds are yours to strategize with.