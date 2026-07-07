Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get Upgraded $500 Bonus for World Cup Picks

By using the Splash promo code WTOP, new users can lock in a massive 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. Register here to activate this upgraded welcome offer for World Cup entries this week.
Whether we are handicapping the evening showdown featuring Switzerland and Colombia or another match, this bonus gives us the bankroll we need to tackle today’s entire slate of World Cup matches with confidence.
Splash Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Fantasy Contests
|Splash Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|50% Deposit Match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks Boost
|Date Last Verified
|July 7, 2026
Details of the Welcome Offer
If you’re a new Splash customer looking to elevate your World Cup viewing experience, this welcome offer is the perfect starting point. I always tell my readers to take advantage of the house’s money whenever possible, and getting a 50% deposit match up to $500 does exactly that. Plus, throwing in a 100% QuickPicks boost is the absolute icing on the cake, giving us a fantastic opportunity to maximize our returns.
As long as you meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state, this exclusive promotion is yours to claim. We can use these extra funds to build more sophisticated lineups and target the best value across the pitch for the rest of the knockout stage.
Make Picks on Goalscorers During the World Cup
When we’re looking to turn a solid profit, diving into the player prop markets is one of my absolute favorite strategies. It is a great way to find distinct value without just blindly picking a team to win. Below, I’ve pulled the morning line projections for the top three goalscoring threats for the afternoon match on July 7th. We’re looking at both their odds to find the back of the net at any point (anytime goalscorer) and their odds to strike first.
|Player (Team)
|Anytime Goalscorer Odds
|Odds to be First Goalscorer
|Cucho Hernandez (Colombia)
|+230
|+525
|Andres Gomez (Colombia)
|+300
|+675
|Jaminton Campaz (Colombia)
|+348
|+867
|Breel Embolo (Switzerland)
|+223
|+617
|Cedric Itten (Switzerland)
|+285
|+758
|Johan Manzambi (Switzerland)
|+410
|+1042
When you sign up using the exclusive Splash promo code, these are the exact types of projections where we can apply our newly boosted bankroll and chase those bigger hits.
How to Apply the Splash Promo Code
Claiming this exclusive World Cup offer is quick and straightforward. We’re in this together, so just follow my playbook below to secure your deposit match and QuickPicks boost before the afternoon kickoff in Vancouver:
- Sign Up: Create and register your new account here. You will be prompted to provide some standard personal information to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure you enter the Splash promo code WTOP when prompted. This is required to lock in your welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your new account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Splash will hit you with a 50% match on your deposit up to $500.
- Build Your Lineups: Now comes the fun part. Start creating your entries on today’s World Cup matchups or other available sports markets, and don’t forget to utilize your 100% QuickPicks boost.