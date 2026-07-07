Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get Upgraded $500 Bonus for World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Splash promo code WTOP, new users can lock in a massive 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. Register here to activate this upgraded welcome offer for World Cup entries this week.

Whether we are handicapping the evening showdown featuring Switzerland and Colombia or another match, this bonus gives us the bankroll we need to tackle today’s entire slate of World Cup matches with confidence.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Fantasy Contests

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified July 7, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

If you’re a new Splash customer looking to elevate your World Cup viewing experience, this welcome offer is the perfect starting point. I always tell my readers to take advantage of the house’s money whenever possible, and getting a 50% deposit match up to $500 does exactly that. Plus, throwing in a 100% QuickPicks boost is the absolute icing on the cake, giving us a fantastic opportunity to maximize our returns.

As long as you meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state, this exclusive promotion is yours to claim. We can use these extra funds to build more sophisticated lineups and target the best value across the pitch for the rest of the knockout stage.

Make Picks on Goalscorers During the World Cup

When we’re looking to turn a solid profit, diving into the player prop markets is one of my absolute favorite strategies. It is a great way to find distinct value without just blindly picking a team to win. Below, I’ve pulled the morning line projections for the top three goalscoring threats for the afternoon match on July 7th. We’re looking at both their odds to find the back of the net at any point (anytime goalscorer) and their odds to strike first.

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Odds Odds to be First Goalscorer Cucho Hernandez (Colombia) +230 +525 Andres Gomez (Colombia) +300 +675 Jaminton Campaz (Colombia) +348 +867 Breel Embolo (Switzerland) +223 +617 Cedric Itten (Switzerland) +285 +758 Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) +410 +1042

When you sign up using the exclusive Splash promo code, these are the exact types of projections where we can apply our newly boosted bankroll and chase those bigger hits.

How to Apply the Splash Promo Code

Claiming this exclusive World Cup offer is quick and straightforward. We’re in this together, so just follow my playbook below to secure your deposit match and QuickPicks boost before the afternoon kickoff in Vancouver: