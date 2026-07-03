Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get a $500 Bonus + QuickPicks Boost for MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can use the Splash promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the upcoming showdown between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. By creating a new account here, first-time players will receive a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost to use on this MLB matchup.

Whether you are building an entry around Michael King’s strikeouts or Shohei Ohtani’s dominance at the plate, this new-user-only promotion provides the perfect opportunity to boost your initial funds before the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Fantasy

I always tell bettors that a solid handicapping strategy starts with maximizing your capital. Before setting your lineups for the game, review the details of the latest sign-up offer below to ensure we squeeze every ounce of value out of this bonus.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 3, 2026

New Splash customers looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Padres vs. Dodgers matchup can take advantage of this highly valuable welcome offer. By signing up and making a minimum deposit of $20, you will automatically receive a 50% deposit match up to $500. This instantly bolsters your starting funds, giving you a bigger bankroll to use on player props and exotic combinations as these National League heavyweights face off.

In addition to the matched funds, we get a 100% QuickPicks boost—a real chance to maximize potential payouts on those initial entries. Just remember, this bonus is exclusively for new Splash customers. To successfully claim the deposit match and QuickPicks boost, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of sign-up.

Totals for the Padres-Dodgers

Ready to dive into the prop market and start handicapping tonight’s Padres vs. Dodgers showdown? Here is a breakdown of the morning line consensus odds for hits and strikeouts among the game’s biggest stars.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani O 0.5 (-236) / U 0.5 (+172) O 6.5 (-129) / U 6.5 (+100) Michael King N/A O 4.5 (-133) / U 4.5 (+104) Freddie Freeman O 0.5 (-207) / U 0.5 (+154) N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. O 0.5 (-207) / U 0.5 (+154) N/A Mookie Betts O 0.5 (-204) / U 0.5 (+152) N/A Teoscar Hernandez O 0.5 (-178) / U 0.5 (+131) N/A Kyle Tucker O 0.5 (-159) / U 0.5 (+120) N/A Manny Machado O 0.5 (-150) / U 0.5 (+109) N/A Jackson Merrill O 0.5 (-146) / U 0.5 (+111) N/A Xander Bogaerts O 0.5 (-137) / U 0.5 (+103) N/A

Matchup Highlights & Prop Projections

When I am putting together a card with promo funds, I like to key in on reliable trends rather than throwing darts in the dark. The recent data points heavily to the over on several key props in tonight’s matchup.

Michael King takes the mound for the Padres facing a strikeout line of 4.5. The stats scream to back the over, as King has blown past 4.5 Ks in 11 of his last 15 regular-season starts. Pinning him down at -133 offers us some real solid value against the Dodgers.

On the other side, Shohei Ohtani pulls double duty. While his strikeout prop sits at 6.5 (Over -129), his likelihood of recording a hit is the real anchor here at an incredible -236 for Over 0.5 according to the bookmakers.

For the San Diego hitters, we have fantastic momentum to ride. Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, and Xander Bogaerts are walking into Dodger Stadium on a hot streak. All three have eclipsed 0.5 hits in 5 of their last 6 road games. With odds hovering between -137 and -150 for each player to notch a hit tonight, pairing these Padres bats together to hit the over looks like a highly favorable approach.

How to Register Using the Splash Promo Code

Claiming your deposit match and QuickPicks boost ahead of this NL West clash is a straightforward process. Follow these steps, and let’s lock in that maximum value:

Step 1: Create and register a new account here. During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your location in an eligible state.

Create and register a new account here. During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your location in an eligible state. Step 2: Enter Splash promo code WTOP during registration. This is the golden key required to activate your promotion.

Enter Splash promo code during registration. This is the golden key required to activate your promotion. Step 3: Navigate to the cashier section and choose one of the secure payment methods to fund your bankroll.

Navigate to the cashier section and choose one of the secure payment methods to fund your bankroll. Step 4: Deposit a minimum of $20 to trigger the welcome offer. Remember, your very first deposit is the one that Splash will match at 50% up to $500, and it will also activate your 100% QuickPicks boost.

Deposit Strategy:

Because only your first transaction qualifies for the match, think carefully about your initial deposit amount. Splash is giving us a 50% match this time around. Do not just settle for the minimum $20 deposit (which would net you a $10 bonus) unless that is truly all you want matched. If you want to extract the absolute maximum deposit match value from this promo code, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is the way to go—that will net you the full $500 in matched funds.

That being said, you do not have to deposit a grand to take advantage of the offer—$500 is simply the maximum bonus Splash will hand out. The promotion scales directly with your transaction. For example, if you decide to deposit $100, Splash will match that with a $50 bonus.