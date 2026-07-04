Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 MLB Fantasy Bonus + QuickPicks Boost on July 4th

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a classic divisional showdown at Wrigley Field to find a nice pay day. By signing up here with the Splash promo code WTOP, new users will receive a massive 50% deposit match up to $500, plus an additional 100% QuickPicks boost to use on this iconic MLB rivalry.

Let’s break down everything you need to know to claim this new-user welcome offer and put your bonus to work before the first pitch is thrown.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for the Cubs-Cardinals

Before we start handicapping today’s morning line and diving into the player data, let’s make sure your bankroll is geared up with the best available sign-up bonus. When I am looking at a slate like this, I want maximum value. Here is a quick overview of the current Splash promo available for the upcoming Cardinals vs. Cubs game:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 4, 2026

To capitalize on the Splash promo code for the upcoming St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs matchup, simply register your account and opt into the welcome offer using code WTOP. By making a minimum qualifying deposit of $20, you will automatically unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500, giving your bankroll an immediate lift.

Along with the matched funds, this promotion equips you with a 100% QuickPicks boost. That boost is your ticket to a real chance at maximizing payouts, allowing you to chase a bigger return without risking additional capital.

Keep in mind that this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers. To successfully claim the $500 deposit match potential and the attached QuickPicks boost, we just need to ensure you meet all local age requirements and are physically located within a participating state when you sign up.

MLB Totals for Saturday Night

Building a winning QuickPicks entry is a lot like keying your favorite horse in a trifecta—you need a reliable anchor to build around. Below is a breakdown of the consensus player prop odds for tonight’s starting pitchers and some of the biggest bats taking the field at Wrigley.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shota Imanaga (CHC) N/A Over 4.5 (-141) / Under 4.5 (+109) Kyle Leahy (STL) N/A Over 4.5 (+121) / Under 4.5 (-157) Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) Over 0.5 (-257) / Under 0.5 (+185) N/A Nico Hoerner (CHC) Over 0.5 (-253) / Under 0.5 (+183) N/A Jordan Walker (STL) Over 0.5 (-246) / Under 0.5 (+179) N/A Alex Bregman (CHC) Over 0.5 (-225) / Under 0.5 (+165) N/A Mike Busch (CHC) Over 0.5 (-206) / Under 0.5 (+151) N/A Ian Happ (CHC) Over 0.5 (-161) / Under 0.5 (+121) N/A Dansby Swanson (CHC) Over 0.5 (-155) / Under 0.5 (+115) N/A Michael Conforto (CHC) Over 0.5 (-144) / Under 0.5 (+108) N/A

When I am placing these bets, the starting pitchers offer a fascinating dilemma. Cubs starter Shota Imanaga has failed to exceed 4.5 strikeouts in four of his last five overall outings. However, he completely reverses that trend in head-to-head scenarios, clearing 4.5 Ks in two straight games against the Cardinals. I love a good bounce-back spot, and the data points to the Over.

Conversely, St. Louis starter Kyle Leahy has been hot lately, striking out at least five batters in three of his last four starts. But buyer beware: Leahy has failed to exceed 4.5 strikeouts in five consecutive appearances against Chicago.

At the plate, the trends heavily support hitting the Over for a few key Cubs infielders. Nico Hoerner is currently batting a phenomenal 1.3 hits per game against St. Louis, exceeding his 0.5 hit prop in six straight matchups. Alex Bregman has similarly dominated Cardinals pitching, clearing 0.5 hits in four straight head-to-head clashes.

On the flip side, the analytics suggest proceeding with caution on Ian Happ and Michael Conforto. While Happ has eclipsed 0.5 hits in 10 of his last 14 games overall, he goes ice cold against St. Louis, failing to record a single hit in four consecutive matchups. Meanwhile, Conforto presents a compelling Under scenario, falling short of the 0.5 hit mark in five of his last seven home games.

How to Use the Splash Promo Code

Ready to build your bankroll before the Cardinals and Cubs take the diamond? We are in this together, and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. You just need to ensure the Splash promo code WTOP is entered during sign-up to qualify for the big payout.

To get started, you will need to create and register a new Splash account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods to activate the offer.

Here is where the strategy comes in: Splash will match your first deposit at 50%, up to a maximum bonus of $500, plus you get that 100% QuickPicks boost. Because only your initial transaction is eligible for the match, do not make the minimum $20 deposit unless a $10 matched bonus is all you want. To extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion and secure the full $500 in bonus funds, you would need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000.

That being said, flexibility is built into the offer. You do not have to deposit $1,000 to benefit from the 50% match—that is simply the cap. For example, if you prefer to deposit $100, Splash will match it with a $50 bonus, giving you $150 total to play with as you lock in those MLB QuickPicks.