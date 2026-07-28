theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 MLB Bet Reset for Tuesday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating theScore Bet promo code WTOP, new customers can unlock a $1,000 bet reset welcome offer ahead of Tuesday’s MLB slate. Click here to get in on the action.

This exclusive promotion allows eligible users in legal online sports betting states where the platform operates to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether you are targeting the Seattle Mariners taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees visiting the Chicago White Sox, or any other MLB game this week, this safety net provides a strategic advantage for your initial wager on theScore Bet.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2026

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers in eligible states, this offer delivers a valuable safeguard for your first wager. To participate, simply place a cash wager on any available market. If that qualifying bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. No opt-in is required. While maximizing the offer requires a $1,000 initial bet, you have the flexibility to wager any smaller amount and still receive the complete 100% refund if the bet falls short.

If the initial wager settles as a loss, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each worth exactly 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours of the losing bet’s settlement. Once received, you must act quickly, as the bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Use This MLB Promo for Tuesday’s Matchups

New York Yankees (-130) at Chicago White Sox (+110) | Total: O/U 7.5

| Total: O/U 7.5 Seattle Mariners (+160) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-189) | Total: O/U 9.5

| Total: O/U 9.5 Boston Red Sox (-149) at Athletics (+130) | Total: O/U 9.5

Looking closely at the marquee matchups, the data highlights clear advantages. Los Angeles justifies its steep price tag with a 67-39 record, powered by a stellar .771 team OPS and a 3.58 staff ERA. Seattle (52-55) fields a respectable 3.68 ERA but struggles at the plate with just a .686 OPS, giving the Dodgers a distinct edge.

Meanwhile, the Yankees (60-46) are favored over the White Sox (55-50). While both teams have similar offensive outputs (.731 OPS for New York; .729 for Chicago), the Yankees hold a massive advantage on the mound. New York’s pitching staff features a 3.412ERA, safely outperforming Chicago’s 4.15 mark.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to activate the offer ahead of Tuesday’s MLB action:

Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when registering. Users must provide this code regardless of which offer they are claiming. Make Your Bet: After registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.

Whether you choose to back the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees, or any other team on the board, following these steps ensures your first real cash bet is fully protected.